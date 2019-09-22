Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Shares Digital Transformation Solutions at Oman E-commerce Conference

09/22/2019 | 10:27am EDT

As the digital partner of choice in the Sultanate, Ooredoo took part in the Oman E-commerce Conference (OEC) 2019 as digital transformation partner. Held under the Patronage of Held under the Patronage of H.E. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrazi, Minister of Tourism and also attended by H.E. Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, at the Oman Convention Centre, the event aimed at accelerating Oman's digital economy with a focus of moving 'Everything Online'.

Ooredoo's Director of B2B Sales, Saoud Al Riyami, participated as a speaker, presenting the impact of Smart Solutions for corporates and how they can impact a business. In addition, the company showcased their latest digital ICT and cloud solutions at the Ooredoo business corner. Over the course of two days the conference welcomed over 500 participants and more than 50 international speakers among a diverse set of industries that included E-commerce giants, business houses, leading banks and telecoms operators.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 14:26:02 UTC
