Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Signs MoU with GBM Oman to Offer State-of-Art Smart Solutions

Committed to providing innovative smart solutions to its customers, Ooredoo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, GBM Oman. The partnership will see both companies working together on key areas including IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, predictive maintenance, smart cities, smart mobility and smart retail and manufacturing, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI), connectivity and unified communications to name but a few.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo said, 'Our goal is to always provide a top-quality service to our customers and this collaboration with a key player will allow us to provide the best solutions in the market. We are confident it will accelerate the growth of our Business-to-Business (B2B) market in the Information and Communications Technology ICT) domain and expand our B2B consumer market across Oman'.

Eddy Abboud, General Manager of GBM Oman, said, 'We are proud to partner with Ooredoo in its efforts to strengthen the foundations of B2B ICT solution offering in Oman, leveraging our vast experience and state-of the-art AI and IoT platforms. At GBM we continuously invest in enhancing our skills and offerings for businesses to stay ahead of the game. We are excited to be the partner of choice for Ooredoo with the unified vision to enhance the public and private sector as well as to contribute to the growth of the Omani economy.'

Sharing their intellectual capital and industry expertise, Ooredoo and GBM will develop and offer collaborative ICT value propositions. This will enable enterprises in Oman to leverage new disruptive technologies towards accelerating their digital transformation journey and ultimately their adaptability to face the future.

