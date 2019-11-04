Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Signs MoU with Ministry of Education

Strengthening its position as the government's digital partner of choice, Ooredoo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide mobile and digital services. H.E. Mustafa bin Ali bin Abdullatif, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs, presided over the signing, which was made between Hamad bin Ali Al Sarhani, Directorate General of Administrative Affairs and Saoud Al Riyami, Director of Business Sales at Ooredoo.

Commenting on the signing, Saoud Al Riyami said, 'We are delighted to be providing services to our partners at the Ministry of Education. Supporting Oman's public sector is an important part of our mission and we are always keen to provide services that cater to their needs.'

Since inception, Ooredoo has played a key role in supporting the government to achieve its digital goals. The telecoms company continues to partner with organisations across various sectors to develop the best solutions that cater to the Sultanate's growing digital needs.