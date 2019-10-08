Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Signs Strategic Agreement with Oman Tower Company for Network in Musandam

Ooredoo executives visited Musandam as part of a strategic agreement with Oman Tower Company (OTC) to expand network coverage in the area. Paying a visit to His Excellency Khalifa Al Murdas Al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, the team was also joined by Majid bin Amer Al Kharoosi, Managing Director of OTC, and Dr Hamad bin Salim Al Rawahi, CEO of Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). The parties discussed how best to enhance the governate's connectivity, while also shedding light on Ooredoo's efforts to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to the region. The discussion is in alignment with the latest phase of the OTC agreement, signed in May, which covers the construction of around 30 sites in green field government locations in Musandam.

'As data experience leaders, we are investing to bring our Supernet connectivity to all areas of the country. The agreement to expand coverage in Musandam was a response to public demand, based on drive tests and customer requests, plus feedback from the TRA and local municipality,' said Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Ooredoo. 'In spite of the challenges, we continue our network roll-out in the region, so that our customers in the governate can enjoy the internet.'

Managing Director of Oman Tower Company, Eng. Majid Al Kharoosi commented: 'Oman Tower Company was established in early 2018 by the government with a strategic partnership to build, manage, lease and maintain telecommunication towers and provide them equally to licensed telecom operators in the Sultanate as well as government entities and organizations concerned with telecommunications and authorized by the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority and desire to benefit from the services of Oman Towers. OTC provides various infrastructure solutions such as greenfield towers, rooftops, in-building solutions and other innovative ideas for the 4th industry revolution. Moving ahead with the coming technologies like 5G, IOT and others. OTC is working with suppliers of street furniture to accommodate future antennas.'

Ooredoo's efforts to pioneer technology in the region already include the deployment of IoT solutions to implement Automated Meter Readings (AMR) in residential areas. As the first such initiative in the country, it is in line with the government's vision to turn the strategic strait Governorate into a smart city.

Since inception, Ooredoo has played a key role in supporting the government to achieve its digital goals. The telecoms company continues to partner with organisations across various sectors to develop the best solutions that cater to the Sultanate's evolving digital needs.