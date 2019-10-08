Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Signs Strategic Agreement with Oman Tower Company for Network in Musandam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 07:45am EDT

Ooredoo executives visited Musandam as part of a strategic agreement with Oman Tower Company (OTC) to expand network coverage in the area. Paying a visit to His Excellency Khalifa Al Murdas Al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, the team was also joined by Majid bin Amer Al Kharoosi, Managing Director of OTC, and Dr Hamad bin Salim Al Rawahi, CEO of Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). The parties discussed how best to enhance the governate's connectivity, while also shedding light on Ooredoo's efforts to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to the region. The discussion is in alignment with the latest phase of the OTC agreement, signed in May, which covers the construction of around 30 sites in green field government locations in Musandam.

'As data experience leaders, we are investing to bring our Supernet connectivity to all areas of the country. The agreement to expand coverage in Musandam was a response to public demand, based on drive tests and customer requests, plus feedback from the TRA and local municipality,' said Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Ooredoo. 'In spite of the challenges, we continue our network roll-out in the region, so that our customers in the governate can enjoy the internet.'

Managing Director of Oman Tower Company, Eng. Majid Al Kharoosi commented: 'Oman Tower Company was established in early 2018 by the government with a strategic partnership to build, manage, lease and maintain telecommunication towers and provide them equally to licensed telecom operators in the Sultanate as well as government entities and organizations concerned with telecommunications and authorized by the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority and desire to benefit from the services of Oman Towers. OTC provides various infrastructure solutions such as greenfield towers, rooftops, in-building solutions and other innovative ideas for the 4th industry revolution. Moving ahead with the coming technologies like 5G, IOT and others. OTC is working with suppliers of street furniture to accommodate future antennas.'

Ooredoo's efforts to pioneer technology in the region already include the deployment of IoT solutions to implement Automated Meter Readings (AMR) in residential areas. As the first such initiative in the country, it is in line with the government's vision to turn the strategic strait Governorate into a smart city.

Since inception, Ooredoo has played a key role in supporting the government to achieve its digital goals. The telecoms company continues to partner with organisations across various sectors to develop the best solutions that cater to the Sultanate's evolving digital needs.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 11:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:00aNORDECON : Address change of Nordecon AS
AQ
08:00aATOS : wins Breakthrough System Integrator Partner of the Year Award from Pivotal
GL
07:57aHIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES : Reports $5.6 Million of Net Income, Positive Cash Flow and Releases First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
07:57aSOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA HOLDINGS CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:57aPROPHECY DEVELOPMENT : IIROC Trade Resumption - PCY
AQ
07:56aTSX futures down on U.S.-China trade angst
RE
07:55aÉDIT AGRICOLE : IT matters. Credit Agricole Bank supported Startup Competition held during IT Arena
PU
07:55aELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Unveil New Data for the Treatments of Complex Dermatological Conditions at the 28th Annual European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress
PU
07:55aCLS : CLICKS GROUP LIMITED - Disclosure of acquisition of securities in Clicks Group Limited
PU
07:55aSHIFANG : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on M...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
2Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
3KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group