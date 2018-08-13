Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Supports Clubs Youth Camps for Young Women in Nizwa

Muscat, Oman

Empowering young women through sports and community engagement, Ooredoo together with the Ministry of Sports Affairs kicked-off of the nationwide Clubs Youth Camps in Nizwa. The first and only female camp this summer, the initiative was inaugurated under the patronage of Na'ama bint Jameel Al Busaidi, Member of the Majlis A'Shura and aims to support and inspire the personal development of young women in the Wilayat. The closing ceremony was held under the auspices of the Honourable Dr. Raya bint Salim Al Mantheri, Member of the State Council.

This fourth camp of 2018 included a variety of workshops, talks and seminars in arts, sports, leadership, entrepreneurship and technical skills, all designed to develop the capabilities of women and boost their self-confidence. As part of the week-long activities, the 18 to 25 year-olds also learnt the importance of giving back; volunteering at the Al Wafa Social Centre and Nizwa Hospital to install and refurbish play rooms for children.

The camp also included a dedicated session covering online crimes. With a focus on cyber blackmail through social media, it aimed to both raise awareness and equip women with the means to protect themselves.

Committed to supporting the next generation of leaders, artists and entrepreneurs, Ooredoo continues to champion social growth within the Sultanate. Working together with government institutions, the Clubs Youth Camps continues the exciting activities in the Governorate of Dhofar, to further develop the capacities of participating members.