Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Takes to the Skies with In Flight Passport

Reaching for the skies, Ooredoo has introduced their In Flight Passport service, an innovative solution allowing travellers to stay online while en-route to their destination. Customers on flights can now take advantage of the 24-hour unlimited data package for just OMR 5.5.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, 'At Ooredoo, we are always looking for new ways to expand our products and services to make sure that our customers always enjoy the internet. We know it can be costly and difficult to stay connected while travelling, whether for work or leisure, which is why we've launched a product which helps customers get online with ease and great value during their flight.'

Ooredoo has signed agreements with two main providers offered on certain flights, the Ooredoo In-Flight Passport will be available with [AeroMobile and On Air]. The service will be activated and announced by the cabin crew once the aircraft has reached a safe altitude. Users can then simply subscribe for the package using the Ooredoo Oman mobile App or by dialling [*141*404#]. Customers must sign-up before take-off, it is recommended that they confirm the availability of the service at the airline's check-in desk before registering for the package.

Ooredoo's popular Passport packages help customers to roam the world worry free. Offering products that include Passport GCC, Passport World and now Passport In-Flight, customers have everything they need to enjoy their journeys and stay connected to family and friends.

