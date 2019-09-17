Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Teams Up with Sabco Sports for New Season

09/17/2019 | 08:42am EDT

Ooredoo has teamed up with Sabco Sports yet again as the official telecoms partner for its 2019-2020 season of sporting events. The collaboration was announced during a special launch event hosted by Sabco Sports at the W Muscat, which also laid out the season's upcoming programme. The exciting line-up is set to kick-off next month with Aspire Schools League (ASL), the Ministry of Education's Under 14 Football League.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'Our aim is to engage with the local community so that we can nurture young talent and help develop future generations through sports. It's about having fun as well as teaching youth about teamwork, commitment and the fun of the challenge. Our partnership with Sabco Sports is just one of the many initiatives we have in place in to inspire a sporting culture in Oman and around the region. We look forward to enhancing students' skills in a fun and hands-on way on the field.'

Nic Cartwright, Managing Director of Sabco Sports, said, 'We would like to thank Ooredoo for joining us this evening and showing us such tremendous support in our endeavours to raise the profile of more sporting activities in Oman. Sabco Sports are honoured to have the opportunity to work with Ooredoo, as one of Oman's biggest and most prominent brands. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Ooredoo as the official telecoms partner of the Oman Football League, Tough Mudder Oman and the Oman International Youth Cup.'

Ooredoo's unwavering commitment to social development has seen it support many successful and impactful initiatives over the years. Working together with government organisations and private institutions, it has helped to nurture and develop many of tomorrow's leaders, athletes and entrepreneurs.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 12:41:07 UTC
