Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo and National Security Services Group Join Hands for A Digitally-Secure Oman

03/10/2020 | 09:34am EDT

Ooredoo, the Sultanate's digital partner of choice for businesses, has entered into a strategic partnership with the National Security Services Group (NSSG). Signed by Abdul Razzaq Al Balushi, CFO and NSSG Chief Executive Officer, Talal Al Zubair, the agreement will facilitate the joint delivery of cybersecurity services and cybersecurity consultancy, such as architecture security consultancy, phishing tests and vulnerability assessments to businesses in Oman. It is the latest partnership to be added to Ooredoo's growing B2B portfolio, which helps business of all kinds meet the increasing demands of the digital environment.

Abdul Razzaq Al Balushi, Chief Financial Officer at Ooredoo, said, 'Digitalisation is a vital part of the government's development strategy and cyber security is more important than ever. That is why we aim to provide our B2B customers with the latest technological solutions to make sure they are properly equipped and future ready. Our partnership with NSSG brings us one step closer to fulfilling our promise and help transform how Oman enjoys the internet.'

Talal Al Zubair, NSSG Chief Executive Officer at NSSG, added, 'As the country works towards achieving its grand vision of 2040, our vision in parallel strives to ensure this journey remains safe and secure. We are pleased to be joining hands with Ooredoo as we seek to fortify the nation through security, awareness, and innovation for a resilient digital future for Oman.'

Ooredoo's B2B offerings include a wide range of cutting-edge products and services that empower businesses and government entities in their journey to be digital and to succeed. Offering everything from cloud solutions to cyber security and a range of great data and voice bundles, no matter how big or small, it has helped customers face various challenges with tailor-made solutions for mobile and fixed technologies. To find out more about Ooredoo's value-packed products and services, visit www.ooredoo.om/Business or any of its 65 stores located across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 13:33:06 UTC
