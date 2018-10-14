Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo’s New Shababiah Customers Create their Perfect Plan Through Award Winning App

Ensuring everyone can enjoy the internet, Ooredoo's New Shababiah offers customers a fully customizable and flexible mobile plan. Users can delve into Ooredoo's new digital world where they can mix, match, blend and build their own plan.

'As the Sultanate moves to become more digital, we working to lead the way with innovative products and services that are not only available through the mobile app but are also customizable,' said Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo. 'Our aim is to ensure that everyone stays connected the way they want. Through our market leading New Shababiah plans they can pick and choose what best suits their lifestyle.'

With New Shababiah, customers can select from four different monthly plans and one weekly plan that include local minutes and data allowance. Offering the best value, users can then customize their plans with a number of add-ons including New Digital Club add-ons which provide customers with exclusive access to three different platforms to accommodate their data needs. These include Social+, which gives customers a one-month fixed internet allowance to use Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat, as well as Digital Clubs, which offer endless access to YouTube and VIU for one day.

Customers looking for an even more customizable plan can subscribe to Shababiah Mix and get the option to MIX their own blend of internet and local minutes starting at just OMR 9 a month. Additionally, customers can purchase their Shababiah SIM cards plans at the touch of a button and use the app to do everything including change plans, check their balance and more.

Get started enjoying the internet by downloading Ooredoo's mobile app for free from the Apple store or Google Play and start building with New Shababiah. To find out more about Ooredoo's value-packed products, services or latest offers, please visit www.ooredoo.om, download the Ooredoo Oman app, or inquire at any of the 51 Ooredoo stores across Oman.