Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo’s Partnership with Ministry of Sports Affairs Successfully Takes ‘Sports for All’ Across Oman

Ooredoo's partnership with the Ministry of Sports Affairs to take the 'Sports for All' summer programme across Oman has been heralded a success by local communities nationwide. Held between 1 June and 31 August 2018, the 11th edition of the programme saw youngsters aged 5 years and above join sports activities organised in Oman's eleven governorates.

Established for the purpose of providing a healthy and positive environment for youth to grow and develop during the summer holidays, the programme included swimming, football, basketball, table tennis, cricket, yoga and physical activities for children and adults of all ages. Since its launch over a decade ago, the summer sports programme has helped encourage people to maintain a healthy lifestyle through sports, all the while raising awareness on the importance of exercising and unlocking their athletic potential.

Ooredoo's unwavering commitment to human growth has seen it support many successful and impactful initiatives over the years. Working together with government organisations and private institutions, it has helped to nurture and develop many of tomorrow's leaders, athletes and entrepreneurs.