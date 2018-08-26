Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo’s Partnership with Ministry of Sports Affairs Successfully Takes ‘Sports for All’ Across Oman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

Ooredoo's partnership with the Ministry of Sports Affairs to take the 'Sports for All' summer programme across Oman has been heralded a success by local communities nationwide. Held between 1 June and 31 August 2018, the 11th edition of the programme saw youngsters aged 5 years and above join sports activities organised in Oman's eleven governorates.

Established for the purpose of providing a healthy and positive environment for youth to grow and develop during the summer holidays, the programme included swimming, football, basketball, table tennis, cricket, yoga and physical activities for children and adults of all ages. Since its launch over a decade ago, the summer sports programme has helped encourage people to maintain a healthy lifestyle through sports, all the while raising awareness on the importance of exercising and unlocking their athletic potential.

Ooredoo's unwavering commitment to human growth has seen it support many successful and impactful initiatives over the years. Working together with government organisations and private institutions, it has helped to nurture and develop many of tomorrow's leaders, athletes and entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 11:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo opens pre-registration for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with zero down payment
AQ
02:48pMITSUI CHEMICALS : to Increase Production Capacity for TAFMER™ High-Performance Elastomers
AQ
02:48pBAIC MOTOADR : A115 sedan 2019 model available on monthly installment rate of RO51
AQ
02:48pMITSUI CHEMICALS : to Expand Production Capacity of LUCANT™
AQ
02:48pRIMINI STREET : Receives Court-Ordered $21.5 Million Refund from Oracle and Seeks an Additional $41.3 Million in Further Appeals
AQ
02:48pBANK MUSCAT : Prime Class sign exclusive airport lounge access agreement
AQ
02:42pAUDI : Podium for Audi at the Suzuka 10 Hours
PU
02:39pChina's civil aviation sector maintains steady growth in H1
AQ
02:39pCentral Rat Race promotes mental health in HK
AQ
02:36pHITACHI ZOSEN : Osmoflo to Become Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : 'Amazon effect' could have impact on inflation dynamics
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Didi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
3SMOE CART : SMOKE CARTEL : Savannah-based Smoke Cartel launches crowdfunding investment opportunity
4BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Medtronic fill venture funding gap for med-tech startups
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Hold the Mayo! Fla. town changes its name as joke Hold the Mayo! Flori..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.