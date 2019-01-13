Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's Fast Home Internet Plans Now Offer up to 750GB and More

01/13/2019 | 06:44am EST

Starting the new year with a bang, Ooredoo has added 50% extra data quota to its existing Fast Home Internet plans for the same price as the current 12 and 24 month contracts. New customers can also now enjoy up to 750GB, and the Company is also introducing a first 1,000 GB package to its two-year contract. Serving a growing number of customers in areas with no fibre connection across the country, Ooredoo's Fast Home Internet provides a convenient and reliable instant plug-and-play solution to enjoy the internet.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'Our Fast Internet Home plans were designed to cater to a very specific customer who is looking to enjoy the internet regardless of where they live. Delivering on our promise to always offer seamless and uninterrupted connectivity, these new plans mean that customers can stream, surf, download and upload for longer, buffer-free at no extra cost and no matter where they are in the Sultanate.'

Customers who sign up to a contract can instantly take advantage of these value-added plans. The 12-month packages include 150 GB for OMR 25, 300 GB for OMR 35 and 600 GB for OMR 50 a month. As for the two year contract, they comprise 250 GB for OMR 25, 450 GB for OMR 35, 750 GB for OMR 50 and for the first time 1,000 GB for OMR 100 monthly. Subscribers on a 12 month contract will also enjoy 200 national fixed minutes, while those signing up for a 24-month contract will receive 500 national fixed minutes. Making sure users never lose their data allowance, Ooredoo also provides free data rollover to all its Fast Home Internet customers.

For more information, visit www.ooredoo.om or stop by any of the company's 54 stores located across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 11:43:08 UTC
