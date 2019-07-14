Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's Saeed Chatbot Gets Smarter with New Updates

0
07/14/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Data experience leaders Ooredoo, have updated their artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, 'Saeed' with some exciting new features. They include an identification tool, which enables Saeed to recognise customers by subscription type, as well as further service-related information. With an ever-growing list of abilities and services, and 24/7 accessibility, Saeed makes it easier and faster for Ooredoo customers to access the services and assistance they want and need.

'While Ooredoo was the first telecoms company in Oman to introduce an AI Chatbot, we want to stay ahead of the curve by introducing new ways to hone Saeed and improve the interactive experience for our customers,' said Feras bin Abdullah al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo. 'The improved service means Saeed can supply more informed answers to enquiries, creating a more efficient and enjoyable service for customers.'

Saeed is now able to identify customer type, whether mobile or fixed, prepaid or postpaid, during the chat, and offer relevant account-related services. Furthermore, additional information has been added to Saeed's repertoire so that customers can find out about many more services just by typing in their enquiry.

Saeed, who was introduced by Ooredoo in 2018, is designed to simulate human behaviour and conversation and responds intantly to written questions or key words. Accessible through the Ooredoo app, as well as on the website, Saeed 'speaks' English and Arabic, and is available around the clock to provide the quickest and best answers to customer enquiries. Information and solutions offered on the intuititve platform include mini bills, barring status, new SIM, PUK, bill copies, call and usage history, roaming bundle availability, active plans, and postpaid balance usage.

Ooredoo has also indicated that more features and services will be added soon.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 14:14:02 UTC
