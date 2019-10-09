Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's Springboard Programme named Project of the Year at Global Women in Telco and Tech Awards 2019

10/09/2019 | 04:51am EDT

Ooredoo Oman took home the award for Project of the Year for its Springboard Programme at the inaugural Global Women in Telco & Tech Awards held recently in London. The gala event celebrated the achievements of women across the industry, highlighting the success of the telecoms and tech sector. Judges praised the programme for making a 'serious commitment in addressing diversity not only in its workforce but in the Omani economy as well'.

The Springboard Programme, led by Ayesha Al Shoily, Ooredoo's Department Head for CSR, was designed by women for women of all ages and backgrounds in partnership between Ooredoo Oman and different government entities. Founded on the belief that everyone has untapped potential, the three-month long Programme challenges participants in a series of workshops to tackle subjects including confidence building, goal setting, networking, work-life balance, and key business skills. To date, the nation-impacting Programme has empowered more than 1,500 women in the Sultanate to harness their talents and live more productive, happier and entrepreneurial lives.

This latest award further cements Ooredoo's commitment to women's empowerment and developing local talent.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 08:50:05 UTC
