Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's ‘Hot' GCC Passport Packages Keep Customers Connected This Summer

Enjoy some scorching roaming plans this summer with Ooredoo's Passport GCC. Keeping customers connected while traveling this season, the plans give those heading to the GCC a worry-free vacation. Customers can enjoy chatting, sharing, snapping and surfing with family and friends, with no bill surprises on their return home. In addition, Ooredoo is offering a great value data bundle for those heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj or Umrah.

Ooredoo Passport data and voice bundles have been tailor-made for any trip within the GCC. Available with all operators in the region, customers can choose from Passport Daily with 1GB of data for OMR 4, Passport 2 Days for 10 minutes of roaming minutes and 200 MB of data for OMR 5, or Passport Weekly with 30 roaming minutes, and 2 GB of data for only 10 OMR.

For those traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ooredoo is offering 7GB of data and 30 minutes for just OMR 10 valid for 10 days when activating Saudi Passport. Customers must manual select Saudi Telecom Company (STC) or Mobily to enjoy the service.

Travellers can sign up for Ooredoo Passport bundles through the Ooredoo Oman app or by dialling *141*401# for Shahry and *141*501# for Mousbak. To find out more about Ooredoo's inspiring products and services for travel abroad, visit: www.ooredoo.om/passport, download the award-winning Ooredoo Oman app or visit any of their 58 stores located across Oman.