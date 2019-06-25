Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's ‘Hot' GCC Passport Packages Keep Customers Connected This Summer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:30am EDT

Enjoy some scorching roaming plans this summer with Ooredoo's Passport GCC. Keeping customers connected while traveling this season, the plans give those heading to the GCC a worry-free vacation. Customers can enjoy chatting, sharing, snapping and surfing with family and friends, with no bill surprises on their return home. In addition, Ooredoo is offering a great value data bundle for those heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj or Umrah.

Ooredoo Passport data and voice bundles have been tailor-made for any trip within the GCC. Available with all operators in the region, customers can choose from Passport Daily with 1GB of data for OMR 4, Passport 2 Days for 10 minutes of roaming minutes and 200 MB of data for OMR 5, or Passport Weekly with 30 roaming minutes, and 2 GB of data for only 10 OMR.

For those traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ooredoo is offering 7GB of data and 30 minutes for just OMR 10 valid for 10 days when activating Saudi Passport. Customers must manual select Saudi Telecom Company (STC) or Mobily to enjoy the service.

Travellers can sign up for Ooredoo Passport bundles through the Ooredoo Oman app or by dialling *141*401# for Shahry and *141*501# for Mousbak. To find out more about Ooredoo's inspiring products and services for travel abroad, visit: www.ooredoo.om/passport, download the award-winning Ooredoo Oman app or visit any of their 58 stores located across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 11:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:49aOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Announces Share Repurchase and Secondary Offering
AQ
07:48aMULTICHOICE : apologises for retrenchment letters to staff
AQ
07:48aIntelligent Waves Appoints Erin Horrell to Chief Growth Officer
BU
07:48aDavid Mabilu buys Tiso's Sunday World Newspaper
AQ
07:47aDisney eyes investment in Indonesia's largest media firm owned by Trump partner - source
RE
07:47aALKALI3 RESOURCES : LOOP Insights Inc., an AI Marketing Platform, Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange following completion of oversubscribed $3M Private Placement
AQ
07:47aNorthwest Federal Wins Mastercard's “Doing Well by Doing Good” Award
BU
07:47aMist Systems Partners with Forescout to Bring Secure Wireless Access and IoT Policy Enforcement to the AI-Driven Enterprise
GL
07:46aSWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi presents study data supporting increased possibilities and improved clinical outcomes for people with haemophilia at ISTH
AQ
07:46aJACOBS : Wins Contract to Help Build the Largest Shipyard in the Arabian Gulf
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : GLOBAL MARKETS: Trade stress, Iran tensions hits stocks, dollar frets on Fed doves
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5ACCENTURE : Capgemini looks to industry's digital future with Altran deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About