Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Roam the GCC Worry Free with Ooredoo Passport

09/30/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

Enabling customers to roam the GCC worry-free, Ooredoo's fantastic Passport GCC plans keep travellers connected while on the go. Customers can subscribe and get up to 2GB of data and 30 roaming minutes from just OMR 4, which includes calling locally, calling back to Oman and receiving calls. So now customers can enjoy their trips to the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait or Saudi Arabia even more.

With hassle-free international roaming to neighbouring GCC countries, Ooredoo Passport is the perfect travel companion, tailored to offer affordable and convenient data and voice bundles. Available to both business and leisure travellers alike, customers can choose from Passport Daily with 1GB of data for OMR 4, Passport Weekly with 30 roaming minutes, and 2 GB of data for only 10 OMR. In addition to data and voice value-added services, with Ooredoo's Passport GCC customers are guaranteed greater connectivity and data use abroad, giving them peace of mind by keeping roaming costs to a minimum.

Customers can sign up through the Ooredoo Oman App, or by dialling *141*401# for Shahry and *141*501# for Mousbak. To find out more, visit www.ooredoo.om/passport, download the Ooredoo Oman app or visit any of their 51 stores located across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 12:36:01 UTC
