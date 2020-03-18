Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Smarter-than-ever Ooredoo Oman App now Available on Smartwatches

Continuing to enhance customers' digital lives with the latest technology and innovative services, the Ooredoo App is now available for Apple and Android smartwatches. Unlock a range of benefits that can be accessed on-the-go, 24/7, simply by installing the app from a mobile device and enabling it on any smartwatch. Whether on a run, at the gym, or out with friends, wearers will be able to receive notifications, check bills or balance, monitor usage, view add-ons and remaining usage, see Nojoom points and account status, with much more coming in the near future.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Branding and Communications at Ooredoo, said, 'Ooredoo has driven many market firsts in our aim to optimise our customers' digital experience. Central to this is the Ooredoo App, which is constantly enhanced to meet the evolving needs of users. With the app now available at the flick of a wrist, we are making it easier than ever to keep all aspects of your lifestyle in sync.'

With over 1.2 million downloads to date, Ooredoo Oman's award-winning app continues to pioneer the telecoms digital experience, becoming a customer favourite for on-the-go account management. Complimented with frequent offers and rewards, as well as new and improved features, the app provides easy access to Ooredoo's portfolio of services, and an important customer touchpoint.

To unlock a whole world of benefits, simply download or log into the Ooredoo Oman App, free on the Apple store or Google Play.