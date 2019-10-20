Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Unfold the Future, Pre-Register Your Interest for the Galaxy Fold with Ooredoo

Pre-register online for Samsung's first breakthrough device with Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display, endless multitasking possibilities and its most versatile camera yet

Ooredoo announced today that customers in Oman can pre-register for the highly anticipated foldable smartphone, Galaxy Fold, available online.

Galaxy Fold is designed to inspire new experiences: When closed, users can access their essentials on the cover display comfortably with one hand, and when opened, you can explore new ways to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more, on its immersive 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Consumer Director at Ooredoo, said, 'We're excited about bringing the latest devices to the market and Samsung's new flagship smartphone is revolutionary. Complemented by our value-added products and services, we are confident that the new Galaxy Fold will bring to life a whole new mobile experience and provide customers with a different way to celebrate technology and enjoy the internet with us.'

Galaxy Fold is in a category of its own, delivering a new kind of mobile experience allowing users to do things they couldn't do with an ordinary smartphone.

Galaxy Fold is equipped with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. Available in Cosmo Black and Space Silver colours, the Galaxy Fold is priced at OMR 777 for a limited period and until stock lasts.

For more information about Galaxy Fold, please visit: www.samsung.com