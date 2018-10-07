Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : With WiFi Boosters and Easy Instalments Ooredoo Offers Extensive in-Home Connectivity

Providing customers with greater WiFi coverage and coverage in every corner of your home, Ooredoo is offering users easy instalments for WiFi Mesh device 2-packs (Linksys VELOP Tri-Band) on a 12 or 24-month contract with their Fast and Super Fibre plans. With affordable down payments from as little as OMR 3.5 a month, customers can enjoy consistent speeds and superior coverage to surf, stream, watch, share, work and more.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, 'Nowadays there are a number of devices in one household. From smart TVs, to several mobile devices, customers want to be able to keep everything connected irrespective of where they are at home. With Ooredoo's Wifi Mesh instalment plans, we are giving customers a fantastic online experience with the value-added products and services they want.'

Available for both new and existing Fast Home Internet and Super Fibre customers, the device instalment plans include OMR 20 up front and OMR 7 a month for the duration of the contract with a 12-month contract or OMR 20 down-payment and only OMR 3.5 a month for the length of the plan on a 24-month contract.

Go home to affordable non-stop internet through a number of value-added plans including Fast Home Broadband from OMR 25 a month and Super Fibre, for uninterrupted and buffer-free internet, starting at OMR 28 a month.

For more information or to sign up customers can visit any of the 51 Ooredoo stores located across the Sultanate, or online at www.ooredoo.om. For Super Fibre, customers can call the dedicated Fibre call centre on 1514.