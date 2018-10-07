Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : With WiFi Boosters and Easy Instalments Ooredoo Offers Extensive in-Home Connectivity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

Providing customers with greater WiFi coverage and coverage in every corner of your home, Ooredoo is offering users easy instalments for WiFi Mesh device 2-packs (Linksys VELOP Tri-Band) on a 12 or 24-month contract with their Fast and Super Fibre plans. With affordable down payments from as little as OMR 3.5 a month, customers can enjoy consistent speeds and superior coverage to surf, stream, watch, share, work and more.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, 'Nowadays there are a number of devices in one household. From smart TVs, to several mobile devices, customers want to be able to keep everything connected irrespective of where they are at home. With Ooredoo's Wifi Mesh instalment plans, we are giving customers a fantastic online experience with the value-added products and services they want.'

Available for both new and existing Fast Home Internet and Super Fibre customers, the device instalment plans include OMR 20 up front and OMR 7 a month for the duration of the contract with a 12-month contract or OMR 20 down-payment and only OMR 3.5 a month for the length of the plan on a 24-month contract.

Go home to affordable non-stop internet through a number of value-added plans including Fast Home Broadband from OMR 25 a month and Super Fibre, for uninterrupted and buffer-free internet, starting at OMR 28 a month.

For more information or to sign up customers can visit any of the 51 Ooredoo stores located across the Sultanate, or online at www.ooredoo.om. For Super Fibre, customers can call the dedicated Fibre call centre on 1514.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 12:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pALDAR PROPERTIES : ADX lists Aldar Investments $500 million Sukuk
AQ
03:16pAL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS : signs MoU with Turkish firm to import non-food products
AQ
03:16pNEXANS : to showcase solutions, innovations at Gitex
AQ
03:16pRADISSON HOSPITALITY PUBL : Blu unveils new hotel in Turkey
AQ
03:15pHYUNDAI HCN : new Santro model photos has been leaked online
AQ
03:15pHONDA MOTOR : has brought a bizarre offer on the Dream Yuga bike
AQ
03:12pSAVILLS : Luxurious London Park Lane suites offered for $520m
AQ
03:04pMANCHESTER UNITED : Lukaku wants Manchester United to ‘always play like that’ – but can they?
AQ
03:03pBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Oct. 7)
AQ
02:53pITHMAAR BSC : Group hosts Corporate Governance training for its Board of Directors and Executive Management
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AÉROPORTS DE PARIS : AEROPORTS DE PARIS : France would stop foreign powers gaining control of airports group A..
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : UK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
3COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Yes to Costco, but not with Winnebago County host fees
4SK INNOVATION CO LTD : SK INNOVATION : South Korea's SK Innovation to invest $354 million in EV battery parts ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola goes on the attack to settle old scores with Liverpo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.