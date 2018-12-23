Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : data2cloud Data Centre Empowers Businesses with the Latest in Cloud Services

Empowering businesses in their journey to be digital,data2cloud, a subsidiary of Ooredoo, has officially launched its services in the Sultanate. Catering to the growing need for high-end cloud solutions, this world-class and fully redundant data center facility gives corporate customers a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge cloud services. These include co-location hosting, storage as a service, managed servers, business continuity and disaster recovery as a service, as well as security and local area network (LAN) services, to name but a few.

Monther Hamed Al-Mamari, Chief Executive Officer of data2cloud said: 'Oman's economy is growing and by establishing cloud services hosted in the Sultanate, we have a unique digital facility which will provide large and small corporations, as well as government organisations, with the advantage of local data residency and incredibly low latency. Using Ooredoo's reliable network and advanced cloud services, we are well-positioned facilitate new economic opportunities in Oman and beyond.'

data2cloud is currently operating two state-of-the-art data centres in Bawshar and Rusayl. Aiming to serve a wide and diverse client portfolio in the country and the region, the company has set plans to further expand its footprint, opening more data centres in the near future in Dakhiliya Region

Ian Dench, Ooredoo Oman's Chief Executive Officer said: 'As the Sultanate's data experience leaders we have a responsibility to contribute to Oman's economic growth and diversification through its digital transformation. Our strategy is built on providing customers with a 360-degree service offering. Through data2cloud we are helping to bring a whole new experience to Oman. We have already seen a significant amount of interest from both public and private organisations of all sizes and across all sectors, and are confident that together with our partners, we can provide them with competitive solutions.'

data2cloud solutions will enable organisations to store, access and back up data securely via virtual machines while saving costs on hardware and IT resources. Offering something for everyone, the company is providing options on a number of operating systems, self-service portals, flexible payments and 24/7 support.