Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : data2cloud Data Centre Empowers Businesses with the Latest in Cloud Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 02:00pm CET

Empowering businesses in their journey to be digital,data2cloud, a subsidiary of Ooredoo, has officially launched its services in the Sultanate. Catering to the growing need for high-end cloud solutions, this world-class and fully redundant data center facility gives corporate customers a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge cloud services. These include co-location hosting, storage as a service, managed servers, business continuity and disaster recovery as a service, as well as security and local area network (LAN) services, to name but a few.

Monther Hamed Al-Mamari, Chief Executive Officer of data2cloud said: 'Oman's economy is growing and by establishing cloud services hosted in the Sultanate, we have a unique digital facility which will provide large and small corporations, as well as government organisations, with the advantage of local data residency and incredibly low latency. Using Ooredoo's reliable network and advanced cloud services, we are well-positioned facilitate new economic opportunities in Oman and beyond.'

data2cloud is currently operating two state-of-the-art data centres in Bawshar and Rusayl. Aiming to serve a wide and diverse client portfolio in the country and the region, the company has set plans to further expand its footprint, opening more data centres in the near future in Dakhiliya Region

Ian Dench, Ooredoo Oman's Chief Executive Officer said: 'As the Sultanate's data experience leaders we have a responsibility to contribute to Oman's economic growth and diversification through its digital transformation. Our strategy is built on providing customers with a 360-degree service offering. Through data2cloud we are helping to bring a whole new experience to Oman. We have already seen a significant amount of interest from both public and private organisations of all sizes and across all sectors, and are confident that together with our partners, we can provide them with competitive solutions.'

data2cloud solutions will enable organisations to store, access and back up data securely via virtual machines while saving costs on hardware and IT resources. Offering something for everyone, the company is providing options on a number of operating systems, self-service portals, flexible payments and 24/7 support.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 23 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2018 12:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pBURGAN BANK : raises capital to KD 400 mln
AQ
02:47pJanadria Festival is a Valuable Opportunity to Promote Saudi Cultural Heritage Worldwide
BU
02:45pYUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCEMENT - CONNECTED PARTY TRANSACTION RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN HANGZHOUpdf Download
PU
02:34pALGOMAIZER : Netanyahu sues Israeli journalist Ben Caspit for libel
AQ
02:34pTHE TRAVEL ADVISOR : After corruption and chaos, a reckoning for El Al?
AQ
02:33pUAE - oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough'
RE
02:33pINDIAN OIL : Petrol price down by 20 paise across metros
AQ
02:33pScheme of amalgamation for merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena and Vijaya Bank likely by month-end
AQ
02:33pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : scouting for land in Haryana only to shift Gurgaon plant
AQ
02:33pAPPLE : iPhone losing grip on India
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela Intercepts Oil Survey Ship, Fueling Border Row With Guyana
2UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Stores Finishing the Holidays on a High Note
3UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
4UAE - oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough'
5JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Massimiliano Allegri demanding even more from table-topp..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.