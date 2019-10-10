Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : ‘Ooredoo Business Cup' Up for Grabs in Partnership with Ministry of Sports Affairs and Al Raffd Fund

In a joint collaboration with the Ministry of Sports Affairs and Al Raffd Fund, Ooredoo launched its much-awaited 'Ooredoo Business Cup' under the patronage of Fahad bin Abdullah Al Raisi, Director General of Sports Development and Welfare at the Ministry of Sports Affairs and Head of Oman Sports conference. The first of its kind football tournament organised by Ooredoo will see 12 teams from companies supported by Al Raffd Fund compete for the title.

Saoud bin Hamed Al Riyami, Director of Business Sales at Ooredoo said, 'Our support to SMEs goes beyond telecom services. We believe in the power of partnerships and are constantly exploring ways that will add value to their contributions to the nation. The 'Ooredoo Business Cup' will aim to nurture our local talent, providing them with a platform that will put their professional, intellectual and physical skills to the test.'

A partner of choice to Oman's business community, Ooredoo continues to innovatively cater to the diverse needs of its corporate customers of all sizes and in all sectors. Recognising that each organisation has its own goals and challenges, the telecoms company offers a creative line-up of products and services ranging from call and data to fast internet solutions that ensure the development and growth of its business customers.