Omega-3 Products: Global Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global omega-3 product market was valued at USD 31.4 billion in 2015. The omega-3 ingredients market is growing faster than the omega-3 products market.

Growing Functional Food = Omega-3 Product Demand

The global omega-3 product market has been dominantly driven by the strong demand for infant formula products in developing regions such as China. Omega-3 demand is growing at a faster rate in infant food fortification as it provides the essential DHA for infant brain development. In addition, the global dietary supplement market is growing at a faster rate, which has increased the demand for omega-3 supplements.

However, the major restraint for the market is the depleting fish population, which is the primary source of omega-3. The other marine sources of omega-3 are krill oil and algae oil.

Algae-sourced omega-3 is the fastest growing market due to various factors. Omega-3 obtained from algae is considered more bioavailable and sustainable for production, which is a need of the hour because overfishing is a major problem. Another benefit associated with algae omega-3 is that it is best suited for vegetarians. Moreover, the product quality of algae omega-3 is superior as compared to fish oil because it is free from toxic pollutants, highly pure in terms of form of fatty acid, and its off sensory properties.

Another major restraint for the market is the high cost of product due to higher downstream processing cost. However, due to technological advancements, its price is forecasted to reduce, making this market highly competitive.

Developments in the Market

June 2017 - FMC Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Epax Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS.

March 2017 - DSM and Evonik have established a joint venture for omega-3 fatty acids from natural marine algae for animal nutrition.

