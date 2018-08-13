Omega-3 Products: Global Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global omega-3 product market was valued at USD 31.4 billion in
2015. The omega-3 ingredients market is growing faster than the omega-3
products market.
Growing Functional Food = Omega-3 Product Demand
The global omega-3 product market has been dominantly driven by the
strong demand for infant formula products in developing regions such as
China. Omega-3 demand is growing at a faster rate in infant food
fortification as it provides the essential DHA for infant brain
development. In addition, the global dietary supplement market is
growing at a faster rate, which has increased the demand for omega-3
supplements.
However, the major restraint for the market is the depleting fish
population, which is the primary source of omega-3. The other marine
sources of omega-3 are krill oil and algae oil.
Algae-sourced omega-3 is the fastest growing market due to various
factors. Omega-3 obtained from algae is considered more bioavailable and
sustainable for production, which is a need of the hour because
overfishing is a major problem. Another benefit associated with algae
omega-3 is that it is best suited for vegetarians. Moreover, the product
quality of algae omega-3 is superior as compared to fish oil because it
is free from toxic pollutants, highly pure in terms of form of fatty
acid, and its off sensory properties.
Another major restraint for the market is the high cost of product due
to higher downstream processing cost. However, due to technological
advancements, its price is forecasted to reduce, making this market
highly competitive.
Developments in the Market
-
June 2017 - FMC Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to sell
its Epax Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS.
-
March 2017 - DSM and Evonik have established a joint venture for
omega-3 fatty acids from natural marine algae for animal nutrition.
