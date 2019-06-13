Omega Flex : Form 8-K, Quarterly Dividend Announced

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, DC 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 9, 2019 OMEGA FLEX, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in charter) Pennsylvania 000-51372 23-1948942 (State or other (Commission (I.R.S. Employer jurisdiction of File Number) Identification No.) incorporation) 451 Creamery Way, Exton, Pennsylvania, 19341 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (610) 524-7272 (Former name or former address, if changed since last report.) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: [ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) [ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) [ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) [ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS On April 9, 2019, Omega Flex, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release, announcing a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share to all shareholders of record as of April 22, 2019, and payable on April 29, 2019. ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS none none none The following documents are filed herewith as exhibits to this Form 8-K: Exhibit 99.1 - Press Release

Middletown, CT Contact: Kevin R. Hoben April 9, 2019 (860) 704-6820 Omega Flex, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:OFLX) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share payable on April 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 22, 2019. In determining the amount of a regular quarterly dividend, the Board will review the cash needs of the Company, and based on results of operations, financial condition, capital expenditure plans, and consideration of possible acquisitions, as well as such other factors as the Board of Directors may consider relevant, determine on a quarterly basis the amount of a regular quarterly dividend.