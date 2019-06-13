Log in
Omega Flex : Form 8-K, Quarterly Dividend Announced

06/13/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 9, 2019

OMEGA FLEX, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

Pennsylvania

000-51372

23-1948942

(State or other

(Commission

(I.R.S. Employer

jurisdiction of

File Number)

Identification No.)

incorporation)

451 Creamery Way,

Exton, Pennsylvania, 19341

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (610) 524-7272

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

[ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

[ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - This report and the exhibit or exhibits attached hereto, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to management's good faith expectations and beliefs, which are subject to inherent uncertainties which are difficult to predict, and may be beyond the ability of the Company to control. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's expectations and belief concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management.

The words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "hopes," "likely," "will," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company (or entities in which the Company has interests), or industry results, to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date of this Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstance after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, conditions or circumstances. For additional information about risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the Company's forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

On April 9, 2019, Omega Flex, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release, announcing a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share to all shareholders of record as of April 22, 2019, and payable on April 29, 2019.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

  1. none
  2. none
  3. none
  4. The following documents are filed herewith as exhibits to this Form 8-K: Exhibit 99.1 - Press Release

SIGNATURES

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

OMEGA FLEX, INC.

(Registrant)

Date: April 9, 2019

By: /s/ Paul J. Kane

Paul J. Kane

Vice President - Finance

(Chief Financial Officer)

Exhibit 99.1

Middletown, CT

Contact: Kevin R. Hoben

April 9, 2019

(860) 704-6820

Omega Flex, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:OFLX) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share payable on April 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 22, 2019. In determining the amount of a regular quarterly dividend, the Board will review the cash needs of the Company, and based on results of operations, financial condition, capital expenditure plans, and consideration of possible acquisitions, as well as such other factors as the Board of Directors may consider relevant, determine on a quarterly basis the amount of a regular quarterly dividend.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent uncertainties which are difficult to predict, and may be beyond the ability of our control.

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995, that are not historical facts but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events. The words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "hopes," "likely," "will," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company (including its subsidiaries and affiliates) or industry results, to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date of this news release. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, conditions or circumstances.

Disclaimer

Omega Flex Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 19:13:06 UTC
