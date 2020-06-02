OmniVision Unveils World's First Automotive Wafer-Level Camera Module, Enabling Better Driver Monitoring Systems in More Vehicles

Reflowable CameraCubeChip™ Module Is One of World’s Smallest Automotive Cameras; Provides One-Stop Shop for Driver Monitoring Hardware With Best-in-Class Imaging Performance in Total Darkness

OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced the OVM9284 CameraCubeChip™ module—the world’s first automotive-grade, wafer-level camera. This 1 megapixel (MP) module has a compact size of 6.5 x 6.5mm to provide driver monitoring system (DMS) designers with maximum flexibility on placement within the cabin while remaining hidden from view. Additionally, it has the lowest power consumption among automotive camera modules—over 50% lower than the nearest competitor—which enables it to run continuously in the tightest of spaces and at the lowest possible temperatures for maximum image quality.

The OVM9284 is built on OmniVision’s OmniPixel®3-GS global-shutter pixel architecture, which provides best-in-class quantum efficiency at the 940nm wavelength for the highest quality driver images in near or total darkness. The integrated OmniVision image sensor has a 3 micron pixel and a 1/4" optical format, along with 1280 x 800 resolution.

“The accelerated market drive for DMS is expected to generate a 43% CAGR between 2019 and 2025(1),” asserted Pierre Cambou, Principal Analyst, Imaging from Yole Développement. “DMS is probably the next growth story for ADAS cameras as driver distraction is becoming a major issue and has brought regulator attention.”

“Most existing DMS cameras use glass lenses, which are large and difficult to hide from drivers to avoid distraction, and are too expensive for most car models,” said Aaron Chiang, marketing director at OmniVision. “Our OVM9284 CameraCubeChip module is the world’s first to provide automotive designers with the small size, low power consumption and reflowable form factor of wafer-level optics.”

The OVM9284’s integration of OmniVision’s image sensor, signal processor and wafer-level optics in a single compact package reduces the complexity of dealing with multiple vendors, and increases supply reliability while speeding development time. Furthermore, unlike traditional cameras, all CameraCubeChip modules are reflowable. This means they can be mounted to a printed circuit board simultaneously with other components using automated surface-mount assembly equipment, which increases quality while reducing assembly costs.

OVM9284 module samples are available now, and mass production is expected in Q4 of 2020. For more information, contact your OmniVision sales representative at www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

A virtual demo and Q&A for the OVM9284 will be available at AutoSensONLINE’s virtual demo sessions, on Friday, June 12th at 10:40am (Eastern). Register for free, here: https://auto-sens.com/autosens-online-tickets.

(1)Source: Sensor & Computing for ADAS vehicles report, Yole Développement, 2020.

