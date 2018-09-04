Omnicharge : Launches Most Robust Portable Power Source

Omnicharge,
the market leader of reliable and smart charging power, today announced
the launch of its newest offering via Indiegogo,
the Omni
Ultimate – a portable power bank that is powerful enough to charge
virtually any device. Following its successful 2016 crowdfunding
campaign, raising over $3.6 million and shipping products to over 25,000
backers, Omnicharge is back with the most powerful battery allowed on
aircrafts.
Designed for business travelers, photographers, filmmakers, and outdoor
enthusiasts, the Omni Ultimate is the all-in-one charging companion that
quickly powers up to five devices simultaneously and is FAA-approved for
airline travel. From laptops to LED lights, TVs, cameras, drones,
medical equipment, and more, the Omni Ultimate is the last power bank
you’ll ever need.
“We wanted to take portable power to the next level for today’s
on-the-go professional,” said Jason Wong, CEO of Omnicharge. “As devices
become more powerful, they require a higher capacity battery strength
and that’s what we’ve developed with the Omni Ultimate. No other product
on the market provides the extensive set of features we’ve put into the
Omni Ultimate and with the interchangeable battery option, people will
never need to search for another power source again.”
The Omni Ultimate enables:
-
Multiple-Device Compatibility: With an industry-first DC output with
adjustable voltage and amperage, this power bank contains 12
high-power UL certified 18650 lithium batteries, an AC outlet along
with a USB-C port and two Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 USB ports.
-
AC and Solar Recharge: In its real-time OLED display, you can monitor
everything from incoming and outgoing power, to temperature and
capacity remaining. Whether plugging it into a wall or leaving it out
in the sun, people can charge up the Omni Ultimate power bank with
their preferred method.
-
Airline Friendly: At just 3.1 lbs and 145W the Omni Ultimate is
compact, powerful and safe for airline use with the proper
documentation. To avoid delays, complete a special request form at
check-in.
The Omni Ultimate is splash and dust resistant, and built to withstand
more than daily wear and tear.
The most robust portable power source available launches today on
Indiegogo with an MSRP of $599.
Ends
