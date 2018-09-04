Log in
Omnicharge : Launches Most Robust Portable Power Source

09/04/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

Omnicharge debuts its all-in-one 40,300 mAh battery with OLED screen and multiple charging ports

Omnicharge, the market leader of reliable and smart charging power, today announced the launch of its newest offering via Indiegogo, the Omni Ultimate – a portable power bank that is powerful enough to charge virtually any device. Following its successful 2016 crowdfunding campaign, raising over $3.6 million and shipping products to over 25,000 backers, Omnicharge is back with the most powerful battery allowed on aircrafts.

Designed for business travelers, photographers, filmmakers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the Omni Ultimate is the all-in-one charging companion that quickly powers up to five devices simultaneously and is FAA-approved for airline travel. From laptops to LED lights, TVs, cameras, drones, medical equipment, and more, the Omni Ultimate is the last power bank you’ll ever need.

“We wanted to take portable power to the next level for today’s on-the-go professional,” said Jason Wong, CEO of Omnicharge. “As devices become more powerful, they require a higher capacity battery strength and that’s what we’ve developed with the Omni Ultimate. No other product on the market provides the extensive set of features we’ve put into the Omni Ultimate and with the interchangeable battery option, people will never need to search for another power source again.”

The Omni Ultimate enables:

  • Multiple-Device Compatibility: With an industry-first DC output with adjustable voltage and amperage, this power bank contains 12 high-power UL certified 18650 lithium batteries, an AC outlet along with a USB-C port and two Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 USB ports.
  • AC and Solar Recharge: In its real-time OLED display, you can monitor everything from incoming and outgoing power, to temperature and capacity remaining. Whether plugging it into a wall or leaving it out in the sun, people can charge up the Omni Ultimate power bank with their preferred method.
  • Airline Friendly: At just 3.1 lbs and 145W the Omni Ultimate is compact, powerful and safe for airline use with the proper documentation. To avoid delays, complete a special request form at check-in.

The Omni Ultimate is splash and dust resistant, and built to withstand more than daily wear and tear.

The most robust portable power source available launches today on Indiegogo with an MSRP of $599.

© Business Wire 2018
