Omnidian : Acquires Commercial Solar O&M Business from PV Pros

The transaction extends the company’s solar performance assurance market leadership to both residential and commercial segments, with oversight of 1.3 gigawatts across 200,000 systems.

Omnidian, the only nationwide provider of residential and commercial solar system performance plans and cash-back energy guarantees, announced today the acquisition of the commercial solar operations and maintenance (O&M) business from its partner PV Pros.

Since completing this transaction, Omnidian oversees the performance of 1,300 megawatts (MW) of distributed solar power capacity, including 200,000 solar homes – approximately 10% of all residential solar PV in the U.S.

“This acquisition fully aligns with our strategy of using our expert staff and proprietary technology platform to support our clients and manage the performance of their residential and commercial solar systems, while leveraging an external network of Field Service Partners for on-site maintenance and repairs,” explained Omnidian CEO Mark Liffmann. “All existing PV Pros clients were migrated to our technology platform and customer support team in less than a month. The transition of PV Pros clients to Omnidian was incredibly fast and efficient,” added Liffmann.

PV Pros, headquartered in New Jersey, provides nationwide Independent Engineering services for investors, owners, & financiers of solar PV and storage systems. “Our clients benefit from focused service providers,” said PV Pros President Richard Ivins. “After working with Omnidian on several fronts, we realized their focused approach to solar performance plans and our focus on IE services would deliver the highest overall level of support and performance to our clients.”

Omnidian added industry heavyweight Ben Compton as Vice President of C&I Strategic Alliances, Jesse Waters as Director of Commercial Products, and Jessica Gibbon as Client Success Manager. “All of these industry vets were formerly with PV Pros and were instrumental not only in the transition, but also in the rapid expansion of our commercial O&M pipeline,” said Mark Liffmann. Omnidian has been named one of the top 100 employers in Washington State for two consecutive years by Seattle Business Magazine.

About Omnidian

Omnidian, the nation’s leading provider of solar performance plans, manages 1.3 gigawatts of commercial and residential solar power across approximately 200,000 sites nationwide. We provide Solar Without Fear™ by increasing investment confidence and offering the industry’s best customer experience. Our proprietary technology and solar experts deliver 24/7 professional monitoring, proactive service alerts, real-time diagnostics, and on-site maintenance via our nationwide network of field service partners. Our clients include Fortune 1000 owners of distributed energy asset portfolios, solar business owners and homeowners. Omnidian’s Elite Dealers provide our performance plan and cash-back energy guarantee with every qualifying residential system. www.omnidian.com

About PV Pros

PV Pros provides nationwide Independent Engineering services for investors, owners, and financiers of solar PV and storage systems. As an IE or Owner’s Agent, we ensure our clients’ success by being a trusted advisor in technical risk management and project delivery support. PV Pros is a trusted name in the solar and storage industry with an experienced multidisciplinary engineering team and standardized processes that support single projects or large portfolios. We are flexible in our approach and can act independently or as an extension of your team. www.PVpros.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005193/en/