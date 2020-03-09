Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omnidian : Acquires Commercial Solar O&M Business from PV Pros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 09:09am EDT

The transaction extends the company’s solar performance assurance market leadership to both residential and commercial segments, with oversight of 1.3 gigawatts across 200,000 systems.

Omnidian, the only nationwide provider of residential and commercial solar system performance plans and cash-back energy guarantees, announced today the acquisition of the commercial solar operations and maintenance (O&M) business from its partner PV Pros.

Since completing this transaction, Omnidian oversees the performance of 1,300 megawatts (MW) of distributed solar power capacity, including 200,000 solar homes – approximately 10% of all residential solar PV in the U.S.

“This acquisition fully aligns with our strategy of using our expert staff and proprietary technology platform to support our clients and manage the performance of their residential and commercial solar systems, while leveraging an external network of Field Service Partners for on-site maintenance and repairs,” explained Omnidian CEO Mark Liffmann. “All existing PV Pros clients were migrated to our technology platform and customer support team in less than a month. The transition of PV Pros clients to Omnidian was incredibly fast and efficient,” added Liffmann.

PV Pros, headquartered in New Jersey, provides nationwide Independent Engineering services for investors, owners, & financiers of solar PV and storage systems. “Our clients benefit from focused service providers,” said PV Pros President Richard Ivins. “After working with Omnidian on several fronts, we realized their focused approach to solar performance plans and our focus on IE services would deliver the highest overall level of support and performance to our clients.”

Omnidian added industry heavyweight Ben Compton as Vice President of C&I Strategic Alliances, Jesse Waters as Director of Commercial Products, and Jessica Gibbon as Client Success Manager. “All of these industry vets were formerly with PV Pros and were instrumental not only in the transition, but also in the rapid expansion of our commercial O&M pipeline,” said Mark Liffmann. Omnidian has been named one of the top 100 employers in Washington State for two consecutive years by Seattle Business Magazine.

About Omnidian

Omnidian, the nation’s leading provider of solar performance plans, manages 1.3 gigawatts of commercial and residential solar power across approximately 200,000 sites nationwide. We provide Solar Without Fear™ by increasing investment confidence and offering the industry’s best customer experience. Our proprietary technology and solar experts deliver 24/7 professional monitoring, proactive service alerts, real-time diagnostics, and on-site maintenance via our nationwide network of field service partners. Our clients include Fortune 1000 owners of distributed energy asset portfolios, solar business owners and homeowners. Omnidian’s Elite Dealers provide our performance plan and cash-back energy guarantee with every qualifying residential system. www.omnidian.com

About PV Pros

PV Pros provides nationwide Independent Engineering services for investors, owners, and financiers of solar PV and storage systems. As an IE or Owner’s Agent, we ensure our clients’ success by being a trusted advisor in technical risk management and project delivery support. PV Pros is a trusted name in the solar and storage industry with an experienced multidisciplinary engineering team and standardized processes that support single projects or large portfolios. We are flexible in our approach and can act independently or as an extension of your team. www.PVpros.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aSOLWAY INVESTMENT GROUP : to Launch its First Ever Waste-mining Project in 2021
PR
09:30aBusiness software firm Open Text buys Montreal-based XMedius for $75 million
AQ
09:30aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:30aADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:30aRegency Announces Executive Appointments
NE
09:29aCOCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:29aPENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
09:29aAon to buy Willis in $30-billion insurance mega-deal, antitrust hurdles loom
RE
09:28aHAMMERSON : Notification of Transaction of Director
PU
09:28aGRT : Dealings in securities by director
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices plunge by a third as rivals Saudi and Russia turn on the taps
2Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
3Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
4Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
5Oil prices plunge by a third as rivals Saudi and Russia turn on the taps

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group