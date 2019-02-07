Omniex : Wins Best Crypto Trading Platform in 2019 Fund Technology and WSL Awards

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omniex, the leading institutional investment and trading platform for crypto-assets, won the inaugural award for Best Crypto Trading Platform in this year's Fund Technology and WSL Awards event on Wednesday.

The Fund Technology Awards recognize and reward providers catering to asset managers and institutional traders that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.

Omniex was recognized for Omniex Edge™, its purpose-built platform for institutions seeking exposure to crypto-assets. This end-to-end solution provides portfolio and risk management, trade execution, investment operations, and compliance solutions to support the needs of buy and sell-side institutions, broker-dealers and OTC trading firms.

The Omniex platform provides an integrated experience where clients can seamlessly aggregate portfolio positions, view and consume both exchange and OTC market data, and execute trades using sophisticated algorithms designed and developed by an experienced team with decades of relevant institutional experience. Since going live in 2018, Omniex Edge™ has seen numerous key enhancements based on market and client feedback.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized in the first ever Crypto Trading Platform category of the Fund Technology and WSL Awards," said Hu Liang, Co-founder and CEO of Omniex. "While Omniex is not the only provider focusing on the institutional crypto market today, no other company has the combination of team experience and relevant knowledge required to successfully build and deliver such a platform. This award is a testament to the value of purpose-built technology in crypto."

In the months ahead, Omniex Edge™ will continue to receive feature enhancements while expanding its integrations with key market participants, including infrastructure providers, fiat banks, and crypto custodians to empower more rapid growth at the intersection of institutional finance and crypto-assets. Omniex is also preparing to launch the Omniex Dealing™ platform in Q2 2019. This new offering is specifically designed for the needs of OTC desks already in or preparing to enter the crypto market.

"From Omniex's founding to rolling out our complete platform to the crypto community, our mission has been unwavering, which is to deliver the best crypto-asset investment and trading experience," said John Burnett, Co-founder and Head of Business Development and Strategy. "We want to thank all of our clients, partners, and investors who have helped make this possible. We've come a long way in a short amount of time, but our work does not end here. We look forward to working with everyone in the crypto community in 2019 and beyond."

Omniex is a front-to-back office investment and trading platform for institutional investors to access the crypto-asset markets. Its purpose-built technology provides portfolio and risk management, trade execution, investment operations and compliance solutions to buy-side, market-making and broker-dealer institutions. It was founded in the fall of 2017 by an experienced team of technologists, financial executives and crypto pioneers, and is backed by leading investors including Wicklow Capital, Jump Capital, Digital Currency Group, Sierra Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, ThirdStream Partners and Alan Howard of Brevan Howard. https://omniex.io/

