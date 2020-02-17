Omnitracs Enters New Phase of Growth in 2020

Processing 59 billion data transactions per year, Omnitracs invests in an API-driven ecosystem to future-proof transportation industry

Omnitracs, LLC, the global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies, today outlined its 2020 growth and innovation plan at its annual user conference, Omnitracs Outlook 2020. During his keynote address to Omnitracs customers, partners and industry experts, CEO Ray Greer shared his vision for the freight and logistics leader, driven by a culture of innovation, strategic investment, and digital transformation.

Omnitracs expanded its technology portfolio and offerings through several initiatives in 2019, beginning with the acquisition of Blue Dot Solutions. The new offering, Omnitracs Drive, delivers a streamlined mobile user interface, improving efficiency and workflow for both drivers and dispatch. The acquisition, alongside a strategic partnership with Red Hat, resulted in the unveiling of the initial phase of Omnitracs One, a cloud-driven technology platform. In launching this open source platform, Omnitracs is delivering an API-driven ecosystem for the industry that will drive consistent and valuable innovations.

Strategic investments and results include:

Hired Red Hat to complement our $70M annual R&D budget to accelerate our cloud-native platform and open source culture

Accelerated customer growth onto the Omnitracs One platform with 15,000+ vehicles on the platform today

Processed 59 billion data transactions annually, including industry-leading location intelligence on 6.7 million pick-up and drop-off points around the country allowing for faster pick-up and delivery times

Developed several new applications as part of the Omnitracs One platform, with Omnitracs Tax Manager being the first to launch

Omnitracs added over 1,100 new customers and expanded customer relationships in 2019, which was highlighted by our continued success with major carriers and technology companies, including Kenan Advantage Group, Covenant Transport Services, TireHub, and CalArk International. Omnitracs also announced a partnership with SkyBitz Inc., a leader in IoT telematics solutions, to offer customers more advanced fleet and trailer-tracking solutions. Compliance was also a major focus for customers in 2019 as Omnitracs worked with customers to migrate 456,000 units from AOBRD to ELD, with 80% being in the last 4 months. The Omnitracs team will dedicate significant resources to preparing customers throughout North America for the Canadian ELD Mandate deadline in 2021.

“In 2019, there were many learning opportunities that positioned us to be successful in 2020,” summarized Omnitracs CEO Ray Greer in his Outlook 2020 keynote session. “As we continue on this path of innovation, we know there may be challenges but we will meet those head-on and with full transparency. Technology advancement is critical for our collective progression and continued growth; therefore, we will continue to move forward and adapt to the change the industry demands.”

In addition to product and customer momentum, Omnitracs also focused on staff and community development. The company made several important hires to drive innovation, adding new roles with expertise in data science, AI and machine learning. Omnitracs staff also made significant contributions to their local communities through the Omnitracs Gives Back program. The 1,100 employees dedicated more than 8,000 hours to service projects. This included support for Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) a non-profit organization that educates, equips and empowers truck drivers to recognize and report instances of human trafficking and Wreaths Across America, designed to remember and honor military veterans and their families.

“I could not be prouder of Omnitracs, and its leadership role within the freight and logistics community,” continued Greer. “Our job is to set the standard not only in product innovation, but responsible corporate governance and community engagement.”

Omnitracs, LLC is a global pioneer of trucking solutions for all business models. Omnitracs’ more than 1,100 employees deliver software-as-a-service-based solutions to help over 14,000 customers manage nearly 1,100,000 assets in more than 70 countries. The company pioneered the use of commercial vehicle telematics 35 years ago and serves today as a powerhouse of innovative, intuitive technologies. Omnitracs transforms the transportation industry through technology and insight, featuring best-in-class solutions for compliance, safety and security, productivity, telematics and tracking, transportation management (TMS), planning and delivery, data and analytics, and professional services.

