On CBA deposit auction on attraction of funds

Date:10 August 2020;
Time:11:00-11:15;
Platform:Bloomberg trade system;
Real-time auction data sending:10:00;
Type:hybrid auction;
Amount:AZN 150 000 000 (one hundred and fifty million);
Amount allowed for over-allocation:maximum 20% of offered amount
Duration:14 days;
Interest rate:6,26% - 6,74%;
07.08.2020
