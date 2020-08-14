Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

On CBA deposit auction on attraction of funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT

Date:17 August 2020;

Time:11:00-11:15;

Platform:Bloomberg trade system;

Real-time auction data sending:10:00;

Type:hybrid auction;

Amount:AZN 100 000 000 (one hundred million);

Amount allowed for over-allocation:maximum 20% of offered amount

Duration:14 days;

Interest rate:6,26% - 6,74%;

Attachments

Disclaimer

Azarbayjan Respublikasinin Markazi Banki published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:20aGFT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Pareto Securities reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:18aJD COM : .ID Cooperates with Allianz to Provide Extended Warranty to Customers
PU
05:18aDecisions adopted by the Council of the Financial Supervisory Authority - 12.08.2020
PU
05:18aJIANGXI COPPER : Proxy Form of Holders of H Shares for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05:18aISDN : Unaudited financial statements of the company for the half year ended 30 june 2020 - responses to queries raised by the singapore exchange securities trading limited
PU
05:18aVESTATE : Proposals for re-election of retiring directors, re-election of auditors, general mandates to issue and repurchase shares and notice of annual general meeting
PU
05:18aALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES : Q2 2020 Financial Statements
PU
05:18aATLANTIS YATIRIM : Genel Kurul İşlemlerine İlişkin Bildirim
PU
05:18aI CONTROL : Supplemental announcement in relation to use of proceeds disclosed in the annual report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
2SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
3BANKIA, S.A. : BANKIA S A : La agencia Scope Ratings ratifica calificaciones crediticias de Bankia.
4TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC. : TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC :. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides a..
5LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group