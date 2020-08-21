Log in
On CBA deposit auction on attraction of funds

08/21/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Date:24 August 2020;

Time:11:00-11:15;

Platform:Bloomberg trade system;

Real-time auction data sending:10:00;

Type:hybrid auction;

Amount:AZN 150 000 000 (one hundred and fifty million);

Amount allowed for over-allocation:maximum 20% of offered amount

Duration:14 days;

Interest rate:6,26% - 6,74%;

Azarbayjan Respublikasinin Markazi Banki published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 09:05:05 UTC
