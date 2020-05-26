On June 2 Join Cloud Native Technologies Experts for Hands-On Demos, Thought Leadership, Best Practices, and Trends

Mirantis, Kong, and Microsoft Azure partner to host Cloud Native eParty attended by Airbnb, American Express, CNCF, and more

Following the recent success of the Destination: Decentralization virtual event last month, Kong Inc., a leading cloud connectivity company, and Mirantis, the open cloud company, have teamed up with Microsoft Azure to host the Cloud Native eParty.

Scheduled from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 2, the Cloud Native eParty will bring together experts from across the ecosystem for hands-on demos of cloud native technologies and thought leadership on best practices and trends. Attendees will consist of software engineers, architects and IT executives for a single-day event that caters to global time zones.

The agenda will feature technical sessions highlighting open source cloud native technologies and business-level thought leadership from industry experts. Partners for the event include Buoyant, CNCF, Cockroach Labs, HashiCorp, Honeycomb, PlanetScale, StackRox, The New Stack, and Tigera.

“After such a successful event last month, we are excited to once again partner with Kong to put on another great event for our community,” said David Van Everen, SVP, Marketing, Mirantis. “Despite the current public health crisis, we are happy to find a way to share innovative ideas and things we’ve learned, and have some fun while doing it.”

Confirmed speakers include:

Melanie Cebula, staff software engineer, Airbnb

staff software engineer, Airbnb Katie Gamanji, cloud platform engineer, American Express

cloud platform engineer, American Express Cheryl Hung, director of Ecosystem, CNCF

director of Ecosystem, CNCF Reza Shafii, vice president of Product, Kong

vice president of Product, Kong Brendan Burns, corporate vice president, Microsoft

corporate vice president, Microsoft Miska Kaipiainen, sr. director of Engineering, Mirantis

“Kong was hoping to connect with the Kubernetes and cloud native community at various events throughout the year, but since meeting in person is not an option at the moment, we’re thrilled to host this Cloud Native eParty with Mirantis and Microsoft,” said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. “Together, we are stronger and learn more when we share our stories, what has worked and the problems that are challenging us most.”

Register now for the Cloud Native eParty: https://cloudnativeeparty.com/#section-registration

About Kong Inc.

Kong creates software that connects APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong’s solutions enable digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

About Mirantis

Mirantis is the fastest way to modern apps, providing containers-as-a-service at enterprise scale. The company uses a unique as-a-service model to deliver Kubernetes and related open source software, empowering developers to build, share and run their applications anywhere - from public cloud to hybrid cloud to the edge. Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, Cox Communications, DocuSign, Liberty Mutual, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Splunk, STC, Vodafone, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

