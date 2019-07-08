On Location Experiences : Launches Sale of Premium Super Bowl LIV Ticket & Hospitality Packages

Ticket Packages Include Pre-Game Parties, Verified Tickets and Exclusive Hospitality Offerings

Official Ticket and Hospitality Packages for Super Bowl LIV to be held in Miami are now available for purchase at NFLOnLocation.com

Super Bowl LIV to Celebrate Culmination of NFL’s 100th Season

On Location Experiences (“OLE” or “On Location”), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League (“NFL”), today announced that premium ticket and hospitality packages for Super Bowl LIV are now available for purchase at NFLOnLocation.com. On Location is the only source for official ticket packages with exact seat locations directly from the NFL for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on February 2, 2020. Super Bowl LIV will also celebrate the culmination of the NFL’s 100th season.

“Super Bowl LIV will be a record-setting 11th for the Miami market and we are thrilled to be involved in the excitement surrounding the planning and preparation for one of the world’s great sporting events, as well as the celebrations for the NFL’s historic 100th season,” said John Collins, CEO of On Location Experiences. “On Location continues to elevate its offerings as the only all-in-one planning solution for clients looking for an unforgettable Super Bowl weekend experience. From corporate clients to bucket listers, On Location offers unmatched access to the best seat locations, premium hotels options and exclusive hospitality features to get you closer to the game.”

Continued Collins, “This year, On Location’s signature package, 'On the Fifty,' highlights the best of what Miami has to offer. On the Fifty guests will have full access to the 72 Club, located on the fifty-yard line, complete with all-inclusive food & beverages. Prior to the game, On the Fifty guests will enjoy an intimate pregame party within the 72 Club with appearances from NFL Legends, live musical entertainment and a celebrity-chef inspired menu. Our most unique offering, exclusively for On the Fifty clients, is post-game, on-field access to take part in the celebrations with the winning team. The On the Fifty package is really the most immersive Super Bowl experience in the market.”

In addition to “On the Fifty,” On Location has various ticket package options to match fans’ individual preferences, needs and budgets. All packages include verified tickets with exact seat locations, a dedicated stadium entrance and an all-inclusive pregame party. Additional options to upgrade hotels, travel and hospitality offerings are available. On Location also sells private suites for Super Bowl LIV, perfect for corporate clients, and is able to accommodate group booking requests.

More details regarding On Location’s Super Bowl LIV pre-game parties, including NFL Legends, a celebrity chef and world-class musical entertainment, will be revealed in the coming months. Last year’s tailgates included food from Chef Joe Flamm, intimate performances from Daughtry, John Fogerty and the Doug Flutie Band, and appearances from NFL Legends Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jessie Palmer and more.

For more information and to purchase On Location’s premium ticket packages to Super Bowl LIV, fans and corporate clients should visit www.nflonlocation.com or call 1-800-683-4846, before limited supplies run out.

About On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences is a leader in premium experiential hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors.

On Location through CID Entertainment & Future Beat also partners with numerous artists and music festivals across genres, including Imagine Dragons, Metallica, Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa, Electric Daisy Carnival, Migos, Post Malone, Iron Maiden and J.Cole.

On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel, CID Entertainment, Future Beat, Kreate Inc, PrimeSport and Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours.

On Location Experiences is a privately held company, owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity and the Carlyle Group. For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005181/en/