Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

On Mexico's coffee farms, COVID-19 highlights need for fair recruitment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 09:28am EDT

Georgina Vazquez de los Reyes, National Programme Officer, CO Mexico

Farmers and workers on the Mexico-Guatemala border have long relied on informal cross-border migrant labour, although these practices open the way to exploitation and abuse, and in the era of COVID-19, increase health and safety risks. Now, an ILO project is working with local organizations to promote fairer and safer recruitment practices.

Luis López*, the owner of a coffee finca (farm) in the Mexican state of Chiapas, is worried. Like most coffee producers near the southern border he relies on migrant Guatemalan workers, mostly informally recruited and employed, to pick and prepare his high-quality coffee for export. But this year the COVID-19 crisis has closed the border, and he fears he will not be able to gather the harvest in September.

Meanwhile, in the Guatemalan border town of Huehuetenango, Manuel Rosales* waits anxiously to hear from the informal recruiters (enganchadores) if and when he will be able to cross into Mexico for informal, seasonal, agricultural work. He and his colleagues worry that the pandemic-related restrictions may mean jobs are not available or that the working conditions or wages may be poor.

This type of informal, seasonal migration is particular to border areas and makes it challenging to regulate and enforce good recruitment practices. Informal recruitment is common in the region's agriculture sector and is done through informal networks, such as family, acquaintances, or the enganchadores.

A lack of information on formal recruitment systems, the seasonal nature of the work, difficulties in cross-border recruiting, and the paperwork involved in registering formal workers, mean that migrant workers and employers tend to use irregular systems. In some cases, the enganchadores may even supervise workers and distribute salaries. But this also makes it more difficult to prevent exploitation and abuse.

Informal practices carry no legal protection and are difficult to regulate. The situation can be worse for women migrants, those on tied visas (tying them to a particular employer or to a spouse on a visa), or indigenous migrant workers who may not speak Spanish.

Fair recruitment has become even more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic because agricultural workers have been categorized as essential workers. So, ensuring their health and safety during recruitment, transportation, and at the workplace and in employer-provided accommodation is particularly important.

Addressing the challenges

To address these challenges and promote fair recruitment in agriculture supply chains, the ILO's EU-funded REFRAME project is working with a number of Mexican agricultural associations, including the Coffee and Banana Producers' Associations of the Soconusco Region in southern Chiapas, the International Product Alliance to Promote a Socially Responsible Industry (AHIFORES) , and the civil society organization, Verité.

According to Yunyuney Martínez, Chief Manager at AHIFORES, their members are increasingly willing to move towards more regulated recruitment systems where they take the lead in recruitment and monitoring of their labour supply chain.

'We understand fair recruitment as the first 'link of the chain' in the creation of an integral labour ecosystem that is fair and successful,' Martinez says. 'As a result of the COVID-19 crisis we have seen both workers and employers concerns around the upcoming season, both in terms of ensuring labour supply and safe and healthy working conditions. Thus we are committed to provide all the necessary tools to ensure our sector keeps functioning and even sets an example on how to do so under the current crisis'.

Support for better systems

Together, the ILO and AHIFORES are developing tools and standards - in line with international labour standards and the General Principles and Operational Guidelines for Fair Recruitment - to help the alliance's members adopt fair recruitment practices.

Projects include creating a Fair Recruitment Toolkit for the Agriculture Sector, which will help members obtain AHIFORES certification, and conducting a rapid assessment on how the sector's needs are evolving during the COVID-19 crisis.

The ILO is also working with the agency CIERTO (which focuses on the fair recruitment of agricultural workers) to develop a practical guide for recruiting essential agricultural workers during the crisis.

By Georgina Vazquez de los Reyes, National Programme Officer, CO-Mexico

* assumed name to maintain anonymity

Disclaimer

ILO - International Labour Organization published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 13:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aIntersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Reschedule Upcoming Event to July 14-16, 2021
GL
09:46aNEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:46aThe Future of Diesel Technology to Be Explored on August 20 Virtual Event
GL
09:45aTauriga Sciences, Inc. Obtains Supplier Registration Approval From 1st Major U.S. Airport – TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (TPA)
AQ
09:45aLocal Software Entrepreneur Fred Ode Always Lived for the Journey and Never the End
BU
09:45aPrivate healthcare clinic (med)24 raises £5m to fund UK start up
GL
09:43aH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : Opens New Facility in McKinney, TX
PU
09:43aALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : Recommendation of the management board of alstria office REIT-AG for the appropriation of the annual net profit for the 2019 financial year
PU
09:43aYUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE : Voluntary announcement completion of the public issue of the first tranche of the 2020 phase ii medium term notes in the prc
PU
09:43aTMK : named the most socially efficient and eco-friendly company in the Russian metals and mining industries for third consecutive year
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and E energija Partner to Deliver 68.9 MW Wind Farm in Lithua..
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Jefferies remains Neutral
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : German watchdog launches Amazon investigation
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : executive in India files police complaint after report on content practices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group