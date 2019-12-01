On 'No Malarkey' Tour, Joe Biden Appeals to Rural Iowans

By Ken Thomas

CARROLL, Iowa -- Rumbling across western Iowa by bus, Joe Biden is seeking to steady his campaign by appealing directly to rural voters he says have been hurt by President Trump's trade war with China.

The former vice president is traveling the state on an 8-day, 18-county bus tour, his longest stretch of campaigning in Iowa, as polls during the past month have shown him falling behind South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and wrapped in a tight contest against Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Mr. Biden maintains his advantage in national polls and leads in the third and fourth contests, Nevada and South Carolina, where he is supported by a more diverse coalition of Latinos and African-Americans. But a poor showing in Iowa could undercut Mr. Biden's argument that he is best positioned to defeat the president and give momentum to his rivals.

Mr. Biden told reporters Sunday, about two months before the Feb. 3 caucuses, that he expected the polls to shift. "Iowans make up their minds late, and they change, the front-runner ends up getting behind, and the front-runner comes back," he said.

"As they say in Iowa, the time to peak is right about now," Mr. Biden said at a coffeehouse in Carroll. "I'm running to win, I'm not running to lose. I'm not running to come in third or fourth or fifth."

The first day of the tour, which included stops in several Republican-leaning western Iowa counties, produced some odd moments. Introducing her husband at a Council Bluffs kickoff event Saturday, Dr. Jill Biden inadvertently swept her hand close to Mr. Biden's face, and he nibbled on her finger, an image that drew attention on social media. It was the sort of offbeat interaction that Mr. Biden's supporters find endearing and his critics deem cringeworthy.

During a stop at a Missouri Valley restaurant that evening, Mr. Biden was ignored when he tried to strike up a conversation with a man who sat in a booth and stared intently at the Alabama-Auburn college football game on television.

Mr. Biden said during a Saturday night event in Denison that he decided to call his swing through Iowa the "No Malarkey" tour, a favorite Biden expression, because his grandfather often used the term to describe a lack of honesty. The side of Mr. Biden's blue campaign bus gives a definition of the word: "insincere or foolish talk."

Republicans said Mr. Biden's use of the word showed him to be a political figure from the past. "No one under the age of 40 knows what this means," tweeted Marty Obst, a political adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

Mr. Biden has tailored his pitch on the bus tour to rural voters, assailing Mr. Trump's "reckless and irresponsible trade war" with China and saying the state's farmers "don't want a bailout but rather an opportunity to sell their crops." The Trump administration has spent billions on farm aid during the trade standoff with China.

Pointing to mounting farming debt, Mr. Biden cited a recent Iowa State University study that found 44% of the state's farmers are struggling to pay their bills.

Peter Leo, the Democratic chairman in Carroll County, said that while he has endorsed Ms. Warren, Mr. Biden remains a formidable presence among voters in his Republican-leaning country.

"I had a volunteer say to me, 'My heart is with (New Jersey Sen. Cory) Booker, but my head is with Biden. We've got to get Trump out of office, '" Mr. Leo said.

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, a former U.S. agriculture secretary, delivered the closing remarks at Mr. Biden's events in Iowa.

Mr. Vilsack attested to Mr. Biden's empathy and compassion, describing how the former vice president comforted his son after the death of Mr. Vilsack's 5-year-old granddaughter. He implored people to volunteer for Mr. Biden's campaign.

"Joe can't get there without us," Mr. Vilsack said at an event in Carroll.

Gordon Reed, a retired parole officer from nearby Charter Oak, Iowa, said he had signed up to serve as a precinct captain for Mr. Biden after souring on Mr. Sanders, whom he supported in 2016.

"He's a Tip O'Neill Democrat," Mr. Reed said of Mr. Biden, referring to the late House speaker who often partnered with President Reagan in the 1980s on legislative accords.

Chris Espino, a senior at Denison High School who attended an event for Mr. Biden, said he was weighing caucusing for Mr. Buttigieg or Mr. Biden.

"I don't just want someone who can beat Trump. I want someone who can do more than that," he said.

Write to Ken Thomas at ken.thomas@wsj.com