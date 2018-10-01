On November 6, Mercialys is Inaugurating Cap Sacre-Cœur, the Indian Ocean’s Second Largest Shopping Center

Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY) is finalizing the major extension of
its Cap Sacré-Cœur shopping center, which will be inaugurated on
November 6, in the Le Port city. This project is 100% let, which
highlights the site’s appeal for a wide range of national and
international retailers. Cap Sacré-Cœur will be a major shopping
destination on Reunion, and will also be rolling out a renewed digital
platform serving its visitors.
In the northwest of the island, the Cap Sacré-Cœur shopping center is
ideally located at the heart of a major residential hub with 400,000
inhabitants and strong demographic growth. Served by a dense transport
network, this site’s effective positioning has been further improved by
the renovation of all its facades based on a strong transversal
identity, aligned with Mercialys’ other shopping centers.
NEW IDENTITY AND COMPLETELY RETHOUGHT CENTER FOR A UNIQUE SHOPPING
EXPERIENCE IN THIS REGION
The center’s new identity, which has
just been revealed on social media, is based on G La Galerie graphics,
but has been adapted locally to effectively stand out. In addition to
building the extension, Mercialys is modernizing all of the existing
center, introducing new spaces for cultural activities and events,
rethinking its pedestrian pathways, renovating and extending its parking
facilities, and building a 550-space multistory car park with green
walls.
Cap Sacré-Cœur will benefit from a powerful digital ecosystem aiming to
improve the site’s visibility with a multichannel approach, while also
simplifying customer preparations and visits. For instance, the center’s
latest news, activities and events will be promoted on social media and
with the site’s specific tools (website and dedicated app), as well as
using indoor digital screens and the island’s largest outdoor digital
screen.
Alongside this, Cap Sacré-Cœur is the island’s first center to launch a
fully digital loyalty program, “Club CAP Gagnant”, making it possible to
reward customer visits and purchases (discounts, gifts, exclusive
services and offers, invitations, etc.). In addition, the center’s teams
have put together a program of events and activities throughout the year
and for the various key periods to make Cap Sacré-Cœur a unique shopping
and leisure destination on Reunion.
SUCCESS WITH RETAILERS ENSURING AN ATTRACTIVE MIX AND NEW CHOICES
This
9,200 sq.m extension, opening on November 6, will offer 45 new shops,
including five mid-size stores, and all being already fully let. This is
a groundbreaking retail mix that is ready to be discovered by the
island’s residents and visitors. With its new configuration, Cap
Sacré-Cœur includes more than 40 national and international retailers: Nespresso
and Tally Weijl (clothing) from Switzerland, Inglot cosmetics
from Poland, Flormar (cosmetics) and Koton* (clothing)
from Turkey, Muy Mucho* (decoration) and Springfield (clothing)
from Spain, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda and Pandora from Denmark, MAC*
and Levi’s* from the USA, Parfois from Portugal and also
Bonobo*, Undiz, Rouge Gorge*, American Vintage*, Palais des Thés, ID
kids*, La Fée Maraboutée*, Courir and Columbus Café*.
In 2019, the Cap Sacré-Cœur center’s development as a shopping
destination will continue, with the opening of a food court, an outdoor
dining hub and a retail park, representing a further 5,300 sq.m of
rental space. Cap Sacré-Cœur will be the Indian Ocean’s second largest
shopping center, with over 100 shops and restaurants, seven mid-size
stores and more than 42,500 sq.m of rental space.
* First opening in Reunion
This press release is available on www.mercialys.com
About Mercialys
Mercialys is one of France’s leading real
estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30,
2018, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,130 leases, representing a rental
value of Euro 178 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2018, it
owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including
transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust
(REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext
Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on
October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2018, there were 92,049,169 shares
outstanding.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This press release contains
certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends,
projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to
identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the
forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration
document available at www.mercialys.com
for the year ended December 31, 2017 for more details regarding certain
factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business.
Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or
adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new
information, new future events or any other circumstances that might
cause these statements to be revised.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180930005059/en/