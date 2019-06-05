On Real International : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

On Real International Holdings Limited

安悅國際控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8245)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by On Real International Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.50(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited ("SHINEWING") has resigned as the auditor of the Group with effect from 4 June 2019 as the Company and SHINEWING could not reach a consensus on the audit fee for the financial year ended 31 March 2019. SHINEWING confirmed that audit work on the financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 has not been commenced.

SHINEWING has confirmed in its resignation letter that, from SHINEWING's perspective, there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board has also confirmed that there are no other matters in respect of the change of auditor of the Company which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board further announces that Elite Partners CPA Limited has been appointed by the Board as the auditor of the Group with effect from 4 June 2019 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of SHINEWING and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to SHINEWING for its professional and quality services rendered to the Company during the past years.

By order of the Board

On Real International Holdings Limited

Tam Wing Ki

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Tam Wing Ki, Mr. Kwok Ming Fai and Mr. Fu Yan Ming; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Chan Chung Yin Victor; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Ching Wan, Mr. Fung Chan Man Alex and Mr. Chan Shiu Man.

-1-