On Real International : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

On Real International Holdings Limited

安悅國際控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8245

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of On Real International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 12 June 2019 in respect of a meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company (the "Board Meeting") proposed to be held on Monday, 24 June 2019 for the purpose of, amongst other matters, approving the final consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019, and considering the recommendation of payment of a final dividend, if any.

As additional time is required to finalise the final consolidated results, the Board hereby announces that the Board Meeting has been rescheduled to Friday, 28 June 2019.

By order of the Board

On Real International Holdings Limited

Kwok Ming Fai

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Tam Wing Ki, Mr. Kwok Ming Fai and Mr. Fu Yan Ming; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Chan Chung Yin Victor; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Ching Wan, Mr. Fung Chan Man Alex and Mr. Chan Shiu Man.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company at www.on-real.com.