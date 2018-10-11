On Real International : INSIDE INFORMATION - TECHNOLOGY COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8245)

INSIDE INFORMATION -

TECHNOLOGY COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by On Real International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated pursuant to Rule 17.10 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 10 October 2018 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company entered into the technology collaboration agreement (the "Agreement") with Seiki Corporation, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to provide engineering design and technical support service to Seiki Corporation in relation to the Project (defined as below).

Major terms of the Agreement are set out below:

Date

10 October 2018

Parties

(1) The Company; and

(2) Seiki Corporation ("Seiki") which is a company incorporated in the United States of America whose registered address is at 12246 Colony Ave, Chino, CA 91710, USA.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief, Seiki and its ultimate owners are third parties independent of the connected persons of the Company and their associates (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules.)

Subject matter of the Agreement

The Company will provide engineering design and technical support service to Seiki to facilitate the implementation of the project(s) (the "Project") under a collaboration agreement entered into between Google LLC ("Google") and Kelly Digital Company Limited ("KDI"), the holding company of Seiki.

The Project is related to the products and services developed by KDI under Google's technology including but not limited to smart TV, smart speakers, smart soundbar, smart idisplay and smart monitors.

The Company will be remunerated based on a rate ranging from 2% to 5% of the gross revenue from sale of developed product and services from the Project. The actual rate of fee, terms of payment, particular scope of support and specification of service shall be determined by separate agreement based on different products or services developed from the Project.

GENERAL

The Agreement is entered into by the Company in its ordinary course of business and does not constitute a notifiable transactions of the Company. The Agreement is a framework only and any underlying transactions is subject to the entering into of particular contract(s), which may or may not be entered into. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors shall exercise caution in dealing of the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

On Real International Holdings Limited

Kwok Ming Fai

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tam Wing Ki, Mr. Fu Yan Ming and Mr. Kwok Ming Fai, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Shiu Man, Mr. Fung Chan Man Alex and Mr. Wong Ching Wan.

