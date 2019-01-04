On Real International : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR 31 DECEMBER 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
On Real International Holdings Limited 04/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 8245
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
No. of ordinary (State shares currency)Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
6,240,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)Description :Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
N/A
Stock code :
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$7,800,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
3,840,000,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3,840,000,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approvaldate
(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the monthGranted
1.Share option granted on 2 October 2018 with the exercise price of HK$0.047 per share pursuant to the share option scheme adopted on 16 September 2015 (Ordinary shares)
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
115,200,000
(Note 1)
ExercisedNil
No. of new
No. of new shares
shares of issuer
of issuer which
issued during
may be issued
the month
pursuant thereto as
pursuant thereto
at close of the
month
Nil
115,200,000
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
0
(Preference shares)
0
(Other class)
0
Cancelled
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
NilLapsedNilHK$0
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1.
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A