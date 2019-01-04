Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

On Real International : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR 31 DECEMBER 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:59am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

On Real International Holdings Limited 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 8245

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

No. of ordinary (State shares currency)Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

6,240,000,000

  • HK$0.00125 HK$7,800,000

    Increase/(decrease)

    N/A

    N/A

    Balance at close of the month

    6,240,000,000

  • HK$0.00125 HK$7,800,000

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)Description :Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$7,800,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

3,840,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3,840,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approvaldate

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthGranted

1.Share option granted on 2 October 2018 with the exercise price of HK$0.047 per share pursuant to the share option scheme adopted on 16 September 2015 (Ordinary shares)

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

115,200,000

(Note 1)

ExercisedNil

No. of new

No. of new shares

shares of issuer

of issuer which

issued during

may be issued

the month

pursuant thereto as

pursuant thereto

at close of the

month

Nil

115,200,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

0

(Other class)

0

Cancelled

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

NilLapsedNilHK$0

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

On Real International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 02:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:44aGREEN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018 (in PDF)
PU
04:44aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Completion of Reorganization of the Joint Leasing Partnership of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation
PU
04:14aAT&T : Delivers Crime Thriller ‘Outlaws' from Australian Filmmaker Stephen McCallum
PU
04:06aOil dips on manufacturing downturn, but OPEC cuts offer support
RE
04:06aOil dips on manufacturing downturn, but OPEC cuts offer support
RE
04:04aSHOWA DENKO K K : New Year Message from Kohei Morikawa, Showa Denko President and CEO
AQ
04:04aMITSUI OSK LINES : MOL CEO Ikeda's 2019 New Year Message - Handing Our Vision to Future Generations -
PU
03:59aBIONOMICS : at Neuroscience Innovation Forum and Biotech Showcase
PU
03:59aON REAL INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for 31 december 2018
PU
03:54aHUNTSMAN : to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 12, 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
4APPLE : INSTANT VIEW: Stocks slammed, Treasury yields fall, yen surges
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Indonesia Pertamina to buy domestic crude oil from foreign contractors from Ja..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.