On Real International : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR 31 DECEMBER 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

On Real International Holdings Limited 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 8245

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

No. of ordinary (State shares currency)Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

6,240,000,000

HK$0.00125 HK$7,800,000 Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 6,240,000,000

HK$0.00125 HK$7,800,000

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)Description :Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares N/A

Stock code :

Description : No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$7,800,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

3,840,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3,840,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approvaldate

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthGranted

1.Share option granted on 2 October 2018 with the exercise price of HK$0.047 per share pursuant to the share option scheme adopted on 16 September 2015 (Ordinary shares)

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

115,200,000

(Note 1)

ExercisedNil

No. of new No. of new shares shares of issuer of issuer which issued during may be issued the month pursuant thereto as pursuant thereto at close of the month Nil 115,200,000 Total A. (Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) 0 (Other class) 0 Cancelled

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

NilLapsedNilHK$0

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A