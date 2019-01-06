Log in
On Real International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY THE CHAIRMAN AND THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

01/06/2019 | 06:39pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

On Real International Holdings Limited 安悅國際控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8245)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY THE CHAIRMAN

AND THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

The Company has just been informed by the executive director, the chairman of the board and the substantial shareholder of the Company, Mr. Tam Wing Ki that he has purchased 156,300,000 shares of the Company in open market. Following the Purchase, Mr. Tam's indirect shareholding in the Company increased from 23.39 % to 27.46%.

On Real International Holdings Limited (the "Company") has just been informed by the executive director, the chairman of the board and the substantial shareholder of the Company, Mr. Tam Wing Ki ("Mr. Tam") that he has purchased 156,300,000 shares of the Company in open market (the "Purchase"). Mr. Tam's shareholding in the Company before and immediately after the Purchase are as follows:

As at the date of this announcement, after the Purchase, Mr. Tam, through a company wholly owned by him, indirectly holds in aggregate of 1,054,476,000 shares (before the Purchase: 898,176,000 shares) of the Company, representing approximately 27.46 % (before the Purchase: 23.39 %) of the total issued shares of the Company.

The Purchase fully demonstrated Mr. Tam's full confidence in the overall development, prospects and growth potentials of the Company.

Based on the information available to the Company and to the best knowledge of the board of directors of the Company, the Company has maintained sufficient public float of the issued shares following the Purchase and as at the date of this announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

On Real International Holdings Limited

Kwok Ming Fai

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tam Wing Ki, Mr. Fu Yan Ming and Mr. Kwok Ming Fai; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Shiu Man, Mr. Fung Chan Man Alex and Mr. Wong Ching Wan.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company atwww.on-real.com.

Disclaimer

On Real International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2019 23:38:06 UTC
