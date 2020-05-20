Log in
On TV Tonight : Now Available in the UK

05/20/2020 | 11:06pm EDT

Introducing the All-In-One TV & Streaming Guide

ontvtonight.com/uk/guide/

Popular TV listings website On TV Tonight is now heading to the United Kingdom to serve the current unprecedented demand from TV fans in the region.

On TV Tonight is a unique all-in-one guide to TV and streaming - to help viewers find out where to watch TV & movies legally. What’s new on Netflix, BBC or iTunes? Where to watch that great movie or TV series that everyone has been talking about? On TV Tonight provides an easy to access one-stop site to search for any title, anywhere.

To make the experience even more worthwhile, registered users can customise their individual channels and streaming services and use easy and intuitive tools to filter for titles offered for free or help finding that elusive ‘golden oldie’ classic from yesteryear.

On TV Tonight also offers an Alert service for users to be reminded when their favourite series or movie is next on TV.

On TV Tonight’s founder and CEO, Glen Murphy, believes TV fans in the UK will embrace the new service currently enjoying surging popularity in the United States, Canada and Australia.

“We can’t wait to cater for the complete TV needs of viewers throughout the UK.”

“We started On TV Tonight in 2014 with the simple mission of providing an easy dip-in dip-out guide to what’s on TV. Little did we know it would quickly enter into the favourites folder of so many TV fans worldwide.”

“Now with the growing popularity of on-demand streaming services, particularly in the UK, we think we’ve now created something really special.”

On TV Tonight currently provides TV listings coverage for the most popular free and subscription TV channels and streaming services in the United Kingdom, with many more coming onboard in the coming months.

On TV Tonight’s UK TV Guide is available at: ontvtonight.com/uk/guide/


© Business Wire 2020
