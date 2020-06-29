Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

"On our knees": Kenya's tourism revenue collapses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 10:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquillised elephant on to a truck during a translocation from Solio Ranch in Nyeri County

By George Obulutsa

Kenya has lost 80 billion shillings ($752 million) so far in tourism revenue, about half of last year's total, due to the coronavirus crisis, its tourism minister said on Monday.

The sector is one of the leading sources of foreign exchange, earning 163.56 billion shillings ($1.54 billion) last year, which had been expected to grow 1% in 2020.

Tourism Minister Najib Balala said things would get worse before they can improve. "The second half is almost as good as zero. So we have a major problem," he told reporters after launching his ministry's study on COVID-19's impact.

The estimated losses include cancelled bookings for the high season months of July-October, said Mohammed Hersi, the chairman of the Kenya Tourism Federation, a private sector lobby.

From Indian Ocean beaches to the Maasai Mara wildlife reserve, tourism contributes 10% of Kenya's annual economic output and employs over 2 million people.

Kenya, which so far has confirmed more than 6,000 cases of the disease, shut its airspace to commercial flights in March. It has also banned movement into and out of the capital Nairobi and the coastal resort city of Mombasa.

"OUT OF BUSINESS"

"The entire tourism sector is out of business. There are major job losses," Balala said. "We are on our knees."

Resorts will be required to observe strict social distancing and hygiene measures to curb the spread of the virus once they reopen, Balala said, without giving any timelines.

The government has also ordered all bars and nightclubs to be closed and it has imposed a daily, nighttime curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

Despite its wide variety of tourist products, Kenya attracts fewer visitors than competitors like South Africa due to frequent political upheavals and insurgent attacks.

Between 2012 and 2015, visitor numbers and tourism earnings fell after a spate of attacks claimed by Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which wants Nairobi to pull troops out of Somalia.

A reduction in attacks in the years that followed allowed the sector to rebound.

($1 = 106.4500 Kenyan shillings)

(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.01% 444.4 Delayed Quote.-17.30%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.02% 1628.61 Delayed Quote.-10.70%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.17% 144.8 Delayed Quote.-16.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20aBankrupt Chesapeake plans to cut drilling further this year
RE
10:17a"ON OUR KNEES" : Kenya's tourism revenue collapses
RE
10:16aAmazon to pay $500 million in one-time bonuses to front-line workers
RE
10:16aECB has shown flagship stimulus plan is proportional - Finance Minister Scholz
RE
10:06aLondon shares dip as global COVID-19 deaths cross half a million
RE
10:06aGilead prices COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $2,340 per patient
RE
10:03aU.S. pending home sales jump a record 44.3% in May
RE
09:57aDollar weakens on improving risk sentiment, coronavirus concerns remain
RE
09:54aFrance's Macron pledges 15-billion-euro green push after vote rout
RE
09:53aDollar weakens on improving risk sentiment, coronavirus concerns remain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard curbs
3BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
4EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group