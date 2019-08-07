On the Eve of Football Season, New Research from HPL Digital Sport Reveals Size Does Not Equate to Loyalty for Daily Fantasy Sports Websites

Research reveals that many online bettors are more brand loyal to smaller daily fantasy sports sites



NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2019 fantasy football draft season kicks-off, HPL Digital Sport , a specialty group within Hot Paper Lantern (HPL) focused on fantasy betting and e-sports marketing, released its inaugural Fantasy Sports Loyalty Index with TradeFan claiming the top spot. The index surveyed more than 1,000 daily fantasy bettors measuring their loyalty for daily fantasy betting sites based on levels of trust, customer experience, betting value, frequency of bets, likelihood to increase betting amount, return rate, and referral opportunities.

You can buy awareness, but you can’t buy brand loyalty

The survey found that, while awareness drove market share and volume of bets to fantasy industry giants DraftKings and FanDuel, smaller sites such as TradeFan, FantasyDraft, RealTime Fantasy Sports and Draftboard scored higher on several attributes ranked most important by consumers, including customer support, online betting tools and player research capabilities.

For example, 61% of TradeFan users agreed strongly that the site provides effective customer support while only 37% of DraftKings customers felt similarly. What’s more, 54% of bettors who frequently use RealTime Fantasy Sports believe the site provides tools that make betting easier compared to only 38% of Yahoo! Fantasy Sports users.

With loyalty comes increased bets and referrals

Players who use smaller sites indicated they are more likely to recommend and spend more money on those sites compared to those who frequent the larger players:

67% of Draftboard users and 62% of TradeFan users said they were likely to recommend the websites, compared to 56% of FanDuel and DraftKings players and 51% of Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports players who said the same.

74% of TradeFan users, 65% of RealTime Fantasy Sports users and 62% of Daily Fantasy Insider users are likely to raise their betting amounts. In contrast, only 44% of FanDuel users, 40% of DraftKings users and 38% of Yahoo Fantasy Sports users said the same.

“With more states legalizing online sports betting, sites are looking for any advantage to gain market share in a competitive multi-billion industry,” said Edward Moed, CEO of Hot Paper Lantern Digital Sport. “While some of the industry’s smaller sites currently lack awareness and user volume, many are offering a superior customer experience through ease of use, customer service and mobile app functionality, opening the door for them to gain share of consumers’ wallets this fantasy football season.”

Research Methodology:

The Hot Paper Lantern Fantasy Sports Loyalty Index was conducted by the independent research arm within HPL Digital Sport. The Index is an online survey of 1,055 respondents who play fantasy sports. Ninety-one percent (91%) of the fantasy players surveyed reported having already placed a fantasy sports bet online; the remaining 9% said they were likely to do so in the future. The data was collected between June 21 - June 26, 2019.

