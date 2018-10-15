Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

On the Heels of Positive In-Vivo Data for Shingles of the Eye Drug Candidate, Global Health Solutions Rebrands as Turn Therapeutics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Therapeutics, formerly Global Health Solutions, a noted innovator in chronic wound care and skin disease, has announced positive in-vivo data for its herpes zoster opthalmicus (shingles of the eye) drug candidate. OV-02 employs Turn's trusted PermaFusion™ drug delivery technology to deliver potent biocides through the cornea without irritation or sensitization. 

In this most recent in-vivo trial, infected subjects received daily applications of the OV-02 biocidal emulsion for seven days. Upon conclusion, quantitative analysis showed a statistically significant 80+% reduction of the virus in diseased tissue (p<0.00001) compared to the control group. Equally important, subjects showed zero signs of adverse events during the use period, which mirrors previous safety studies. 

Founder and CEO, Bradley Burnam, states: "This is very promising data with vast implications. We are already considering additional studies for trachoma and viral conjunctivitis, given the safety and efficacy we are seeing in these early trials, as well as the lack of non-systemic options for these diseases." Executive board member and practicing physician, Dr. Neil Ghodadra, also states: "Currently, clinicians have very few tools other than antiquated antibiotic drops and steroids to directly treat infections of the eye. In particular, herpes/shingles of the eye is difficult to treat as the virus penetrates the corneal tissue, leading to potential vision impairment and/or blindness. The results of this in-vivo study demonstrate not only the potential efficacy of OV-O2, but also the ability of our PermaFusion™ technology to penetrate the relatively impermeable corneal tissue."

Regarding its choice to rebrand the organization as Turn Therapeutics, Founder and CEO, Bradley Burnam, states: "Our goal is to turn the page on the conventional wisdom of standardized medicine. It is important that our company and products reflect this vision and we have determined 'Turn Therapeutics,' the name and brand, to be the best embodiment of this vision." 

Turn Therapeutics is a concept-to-approval research and development organization focused on novel, best in class products for infection control, skin, and wound care. The company's proprietary technologies are used by world-leading healthcare institutions to care for a variety of skin and wound conditions. For more information, visit www.turntherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. 

Contact:
Turn Therapeutics
info@turntherapeutics.com
818-564-4011

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-the-heels-of-positive-in-vivo-data-for-shingles-of-the-eye-drug-candidate-global-health-solutions-rebrands-as-turn-therapeutics-300731188.html

SOURCE Turn Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 15
DJ
09:29pOil steadies as Saudi tensions balance demand outlook
RE
09:29pGRIPEVINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:28pUNITED AIRLINES BOLSTERS DOMESTIC NETWORK : Adds 22 New Routes for 2019
PU
09:28pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Mobile Monday – Schedule a Call Back
PU
09:28pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit
BU
09:27pACCESS BANK : Lagos targets 150, 000 participants for 2019 Marathon
AQ
09:27pCAVITATION TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:23pTESLA : may soon make its own tequila, #Teslaquila
AQ
09:23pQ&A : What shoppers need to know about Sears' bankruptcy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.