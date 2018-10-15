On the Heels of Positive In-Vivo Data for Shingles of the Eye Drug Candidate, Global Health Solutions Rebrands as Turn Therapeutics

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Therapeutics, formerly Global Health Solutions, a noted innovator in chronic wound care and skin disease, has announced positive in-vivo data for its herpes zoster opthalmicus (shingles of the eye) drug candidate. OV-02 employs Turn's trusted PermaFusion™ drug delivery technology to deliver potent biocides through the cornea without irritation or sensitization.

In this most recent in-vivo trial, infected subjects received daily applications of the OV-02 biocidal emulsion for seven days. Upon conclusion, quantitative analysis showed a statistically significant 80+% reduction of the virus in diseased tissue (p<0.00001) compared to the control group. Equally important, subjects showed zero signs of adverse events during the use period, which mirrors previous safety studies.

Founder and CEO, Bradley Burnam, states: "This is very promising data with vast implications. We are already considering additional studies for trachoma and viral conjunctivitis, given the safety and efficacy we are seeing in these early trials, as well as the lack of non-systemic options for these diseases." Executive board member and practicing physician, Dr. Neil Ghodadra, also states: "Currently, clinicians have very few tools other than antiquated antibiotic drops and steroids to directly treat infections of the eye. In particular, herpes/shingles of the eye is difficult to treat as the virus penetrates the corneal tissue, leading to potential vision impairment and/or blindness. The results of this in-vivo study demonstrate not only the potential efficacy of OV-O2, but also the ability of our PermaFusion™ technology to penetrate the relatively impermeable corneal tissue."

Regarding its choice to rebrand the organization as Turn Therapeutics, Founder and CEO, Bradley Burnam, states: "Our goal is to turn the page on the conventional wisdom of standardized medicine. It is important that our company and products reflect this vision and we have determined 'Turn Therapeutics,' the name and brand, to be the best embodiment of this vision."

Turn Therapeutics is a concept-to-approval research and development organization focused on novel, best in class products for infection control, skin, and wound care. The company's proprietary technologies are used by world-leading healthcare institutions to care for a variety of skin and wound conditions. For more information, visit www.turntherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

