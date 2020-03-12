On the occasion of Palestinian National Culture Day, 13/03/2020

Press Release by Palestinian Central

Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) and Ministry of

Culture (MoC) on the occasion of Palestinian National Culture Day

Bethlehem Capital of Arab Culture 2020

To mark the Palestinian National Culture Day on March 13th, PCBS and MoC reviewed the status of cultural institutions in Palestine.

The Number of Cultural Centers Operating in Palestine Decreased Compared to the Previous Year

There were 566 cultural centers operating in Palestine in 2019, while the number of cultural centers operating in Palestine was 597 in 2018.

The gap between the West Bank and Gaza Strip is still large in the number of cultural centers.

Distribution of Cultural Centers Operating in Palestine

by Region for Selected Years

Region 2011 2014 2017 2018 2019 Palestine 597 666 625 597 566 West Bank 531 583 545 528 510 Gaza Strip 66 83 80 69 56

Cultural centers, that responded1, reported conducting about 9.2 thousand cultural activities in 2019. While in 2018, the number of activities was about 9.5 thousand.

Training Courses continued to rank first among cultural activities held in cultural centers.

Percentage Distribution of Activities Held in Operating Cultural Centers in Palestine by Type of Activity for Selected Years