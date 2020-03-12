Log in
On the occasion of Palestinian National Culture Day, 13/03/2020

03/12/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Issued on 12/03/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau

Ministry of Culture

of Statistics

State of

Palestine

Press Release by Palestinian Central

Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) and Ministry of

Culture (MoC) on the occasion of Palestinian National Culture Day

Bethlehem Capital of Arab Culture 2020

To mark the Palestinian National Culture Day on March 13th, PCBS and MoC reviewed the status of cultural institutions in Palestine.

The Number of Cultural Centers Operating in Palestine Decreased Compared to the Previous Year

There were 566 cultural centers operating in Palestine in 2019, while the number of cultural centers operating in Palestine was 597 in 2018.

The gap between the West Bank and Gaza Strip is still large in the number of cultural centers.

Distribution of Cultural Centers Operating in Palestine

by Region for Selected Years

Region

2011

2014

2017

2018

2019

Palestine

597

666

625

597

566

West Bank

531

583

545

528

510

Gaza Strip

66

83

80

69

56

Cultural centers, that responded1, reported conducting about 9.2 thousand cultural activities in 2019. While in 2018, the number of activities was about 9.5 thousand.

Training Courses continued to rank first among cultural activities held in cultural centers.

Percentage Distribution of Activities Held in Operating Cultural Centers in Palestine by Type of Activity for Selected Years

Type of Activity

2011

2014

2017

2018

2019

Training Courses

63.5

67.6

72.1

65.0

66.5

Performances

13.7

13.9

12.9

16.5

14.8

Lectures

10.1

7.7

5.7

9.2

10.4

Seminars

10.3

9.2

6.7

7.3

5.9

Exhibitions

2.4

1.6

2.6

2.0

2.4

Total (%)

100

100

100

100

100

Total (Number)

10,630

9,204

9,345

9,534

9,187

About 558 Thousand People Participated in

Cultural Activities of Operating Cultural Centers in

Palestine

In 2019, about 558 thousand people participated in cultural activities of the operating cultural centers that responded: about 424 thousand participants in the West Bank and 134 thousand participants in Gaza Strip. The highest participation in cultural activities was in Ramallah & Al-Bireh Governorate with about 162 thousand participants. In 2018, about 462 thousand people participated in cultural activities.

Distribution of Participants in Cultural Activities Held in

Operating Cultural Centers by Governorate, 2019

About 388 Thousand Visitors to Museums

There were 34 museums operating in Palestine in 2019: 29 museums in the West Bank (four of them did not respond) and 5 museums in Gaza Strip. There were about 388 thousand visitors to the museums that provided data: 73% were Palestinians and 27% from other nationalities. The results showed that the largest number of visitors was in April with about 82 thousand visitors, while the lowest number was in January with

1 The refusal rate was about 4% from the total number of cultural centers operating in the years 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2018. And 6% in 2019.

about 18 thousand visitors. In 2018, the number of visitors to museums was about 337 thousand.

38% of Theater Plays were for Adults

There were 17 operating theaters in Palestine: 14 in the West Bank (one of them did not respond) and 3 in Gaza Strip. 323 plays were performed in Palestine in 2019: 256 plays in the West Bank and 67 in Gaza Strip. Out of which, 38% of plays were for adults, 29% were for children and 33% were for both children and adults. There were about 90 thousand theatre attendees; the highest number was in September with about 12 thousand attendees, followed by January with about 10 thousand attendees. In 2018, the number of theater attendees was about 85 thousand.

Bethlehem Capital of Arab Culture 2020

Bethlehem city was adopted as the capital of the Arab Culture for the year 2020, by the official decision of the Arab Culture Ministers in January 2016.

In 2019, the Ministry of Culture has implemented around 868 cultural activities through two programs: 643 cultural activities were conducted through "culture for all" program (including 147 activities that had to do with the occasion of Al-Quds Capital of Islamic Culture 2019). 225 activities through "heritage protection" program (including 85 activities on occasion of the Palestinian Heritage Day that was included performances in cinema, stage, fine arts, literature festivals, youth cultural meetings. where 5 items of heritage were collected and classified. On the other hand, UNESCO decided to include the Date palm tree in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity). It should be noted that during the implementation of its activities, the Ministry has taken into consideration educational institutions (Palestinian schools and universities).

The Ministry of Culture has organized 5 national book fairs. The Ministry worked to enhance its cultural presence on the Arab and international level through participation in many international events and

exhibitions, as it participated in six international book fairs in Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Sultanate of Oman, Jordan and Belarus and organized cultural weeks in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq, and it also worked on Re- launching the State Appreciation Award for Arts, Arts and Humanities, where 11 writers, intellectuals and artists won the award, in addition to honoring many cultural figures.

Moreover, the Ministry of Culture funded around 61 cultural projects, including 41 projects that were supported by the Palestinian Cultural Fund with around USD 648.5 thousand. Furthermore, 20 projects were funded by the Cultural Initiatives Program with about NIS 843 thousand.

Distribution of Projects which were Supported by Palestinian Cultural Fund in Palestine by Field and Amount, 2019

Field

Supporting amount (USD

Thousand)

Crafts and Traditional Industries

54.8

Music

80.0

Theaters

374.8

Cinema

72.0

Art

21.8

ART Video

45.0

The Sources:

  1. Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 2020. Database of Comprehensive Survey on Cultural Centers, Museums and Theaters, 2019. Ramallah - Palestine.
  2. Ministry of Culture 2020. Directorate of Planning & Project Management. Database of Administrative Records, 2019. Ramallah - Palestine.

For more information please call:

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics

Ramallah - Palestine

Tel: (970/972) 02-2982700

Fax: (970/972) 02-2982710

Toll Free: 1800300300

Email : diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Website: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Ministry of Culture

Ramallah - Palestine

Tel: )970/972( 2 2413860

Fax: )970/972( 2 2413852

E-mail:moc@moc.pna.ps

Website: http://www.moc.pna.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 16:59:03 UTC
