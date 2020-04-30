On the occasion of the International Workers Day,the current status of the Palestinian labour force

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS)

On the occasion of the International Workers' Day, H.E. Dr. Ola Awad,

President of PCBS, presents the current status of the Palestinian labour force

The impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the Palestinian labour market

With the spread of Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, countries, including Palestine, are taking unprecedented procedures in order to limit the spread of this virus and eliminate it. Hence, the labor market is directly affected as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. Accordingly and on the occasion of the International Workers' Day, the most important indicators of the Palestinian labor market will be addressed, focusing on the reality of workers in sectors that are expected to be affected by this pandemic

There are more than one million employed individual

The number of employed individuals reached 1,010 thousand; 616 thousand in the West Bank, 261 thousand in Gaza Strip, and 133 thousand in Israel and Israeli settlements. There are 877,100 employed individuals in the local market (employed individuals in public sector, private sector, international agencies, UNRWA and non-profit organizations) in 2019, out of whom 390,700 are employed individuals in the private sector; 275,700 in the West Bank, 115,000 in Gaza Strip; and 318,100 are males and 72,600 are females.

Employed individuals in the private sector are distributed by employment status as 60,700 employed classified as an "employer" (i.e. working in an establishment he/she completely or partially owns it and has at least one wage employee); of whom 52,300 in the West Bank and 8,400 in Gaza Strip, and 176,900 employed individuals classified as "Self-employed" (i.e. works for an institution that he/she completely or partially owns it and who does not have any wage employee); 139,700 in the West Bank and 37,200 in Gaza Strip. Also, there are about 390,700 classified as "wage employees"; 275,700 in the West Bank and 115, 000 in Gaza Strip. Furthermore, there are about 39,300 employed individuals working as an unpaid family members; 33,900 in the West Bank and about 5,400 in Gaza Strip.

Consequently, restaurants, hotels and trade activity is the largest employer of employed individuals in the private sector, where 32% of employed individuals work in it; 31.1% in the West Bank and 34.8% in Gaza Strip, followed by the services activity, where 22.4% of employed individuals in the private sector work in it; 19.9% in the West Bank and 30.1% in Gaza Strip, followed by the industrial sector with 16.0%; 18.1% in the West Bank and 9.7% in Gaza Strip. The rest of the employed individuals are divided into the remaining activities.

Women in the private sector

The number of working women in the private sector was 109 thousand women (68%) in 2019, and about one thousand women work in Israel and Israeli settlements by 0.6%. About 59% (72 thousand) of women who work in the private sector are wage employees, most of whom are concentrated in the education activity by 40% and 15% in the health activity. The percentage of female business owners is only 4%, which was also concentrated in the education activity by 33% The percentage of female workers "self-employed" is 17% concentrated in the activity of trade, restaurants and hotels by 27%.

Employed individuals in the informal sector (i.e. an employer or self employed, the establishment/enterprise where he/she works doesn't have tax record nor a book accounting record) The number of employed individuals in the informal sector reached 320 thousand; out of which 288 thousand are employed male compared to about 32 thousand employed female; where the percentage of