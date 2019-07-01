OnBoat : Re-purposes the Harbor of New York For Charter Boats.

OnBoat is re-purposing New York Harbor with a fleet of New York boat rentals. New York was once a working nautical city and the busiest port in the world. By mid 20th century the marine shipping business had completely moved to New Jersey. According to OnBoat East Coast Manager Marc Andelman, this exodus of heavy shipping left New York City with a quiet harbor full of recreational possibilities. He explains that is why, in cooperation with local boat captains, Onboat has collected a fine fleet of New York charter yachts, so that anybody may rent a yacht in New York City, for their own private New York party boat.

Marc Andelman stated “OnBoat’s goal is to make the New York boating experience affordable to many more people.” Marc also said that he expects people will really enjoy their own private boat rental to the Statue of Liberty, or to book a rental yacht in New York harbor, to sail a boat from New York around Ellis Island, or a relaxing party yacht in New York’s Hudson River. Marc also emphasized that by far the best view of the skyline is from a private New York boat rental. In this regard, he feels OnBoat has selected the best fleet of charter boats in New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005064/en/