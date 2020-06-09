OnLume Surgical Adds to Executive Management Team

Continues its momentum with hiring of Chief Executive Officer

OnLume Inc., a Madison, Wisconsin-based medical imaging company with unique technology for improving precision in the operating room, has announced the appointment of James A. Bowman as Chief Executive Officer.

OnLume has novel imaging technology for Fluorescence Guided Surgery (FGS). FGS illuminates critical anatomy to optimize surgical precision, leading to improved patient outcomes, reduced morbidity and reduced costs.

OnLume’s Chairman & Co-founder, Thomas “Rock” Mackie, stated, “With the appointment of Jim Bowman, we continue developing our core team in advance of market launch. Jim’s experience in launching innovative medical technologies expands our commitment and capability for a major impact in the surgical imaging market.”

Adam Uselmann, OnLume’s President, CTO & Co-founder, added, “Our patented innovations expand the market potential of FGS across a broad range of surgical specialties, with a total available market of $8 Billion in the United States.”

Mr. Bowman has spent his entire career advancing innovative life science technologies. Jim received his Bachelor of Science degree in BioMedical Engineering from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is also a graduate of Harvard Business School’s OPM program, focused on entrepreneurial strategy and operations. Jim has held senior leadership positions in growing MedTech companies including as CEO, President and Director of public and private medical device companies. Jim has driven the business development of disruptive technologies in firms such as C.R. BARD, Ohmeda (BOC Healthcare), Surgical Laser Technologies, CloudCath, Encision and PharmaJet, where he has been focused on technologies that advance the standard of care and improve patient outcome.

About the Company: OnLume recently received its first FDA clearance to bring its fluorescence-guided surgery system to market. The technology is cleared for fluorescence imaging of blood flow and tissue perfusion before, during and after vascular, gastrointestinal, organ transplant, plastic, reconstructive and microsurgeries. OnLume is developing further applications of their imaging platform, including FGS for cancer surgery, in which drugs such as tumor-specific antibodies could deliver fluorescent dye to cancer cells to help surgeons identify residual cancer tissue that is otherwise invisible.

The Domann Organization, Life Science Leadership conducted the retained search and is an investor in OnLume.

