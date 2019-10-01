Log in
OnMed Announces Strategic Alliance with athenahealth Inc. to Strengthen Digital Security in Telemedicine

10/01/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnMed®, an innovative health technology company providing affordable access to quality care, and athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled services for ambulatory and hospital customers nationwide, announce they have created a telemedicine solution to provide a secure environment for the patient and clinician.

The OnMed station is the world’s only self-contained medical unit using patented technologies, including thermal imaging and facial recognition, to directly connect patients with doctors, nurses, and pharmacists for both consultative needs and on-site prescriptions.

In addition to security measures such as 24/7 camera monitoring, magnetic locking, switchable glass and omni-directional audio, OnMed’s partnership with athenahealth ensures patient records are immediately transferred to a secure cloud-based server.

“In the vastly expansive telehealth space, digital security is more important than ever, and for patients and providers using OnMed, safety and security are top priorities for each visit,” said Christopher Tate, Director of Software Development at OnMed. “After an exhaustive search, OnMed selected athenahealth to be its preferred solution for securely transmitting data, as it has shown to be a trusted partner for fast, accurate, and reliable electronic health records.”

athenahealth was selected in part because of its capacity to match OnMed's aggressive plans to scale worldwide.

“Our new partnership with OnMed allows us to play a crucial role in revolutionizing the way patients receive care,” said Michael Breen, athenahealth representative for Central Florida. “Over the coming months and years, we are looking forward to seeing the expansion of OnMed and helping this incredible technology reach its growth potential with our scalable business model.”

About OnMed:

OnMed is a health technology company based in Clearwater, Florida, with more than a decade of experience delivering health care services in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico. OnMed believes in using the power of innovation to connect patients with doctors. However, the founding partners are also keenly aware of the complex legislative and regulatory challenges facing telemedicine providers and have come to understand the limitations of the current consumer-focused telemedicine industry. Simply put, experience taught them that many times the phone is not the answer. That revelation is the driving force behind OnMed’s creation and gave birth to the OnMed Station. www.OnMed.com

About athenahealth Inc.:

athenahealth partners with hospital and ambulatory customers to drive clinical and financial results. We offer medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement and care coordination services. Our technology and analytics help healthcare providers across the continuum of care effectively manage their financial, clinical, and human capital workflows. We combine insights from our network of more than 160,000 providers with deep industry knowledge and perform administrative work at scale. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

Media Contact
Courtney Calderon
Uproar PR for OnMed
321-236-0102
CCalderon@uproarpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
