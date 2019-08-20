Log in
OnPay Announces Strengthened Industry Partnership with Xero

08/20/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnPay, the top-rated payroll provider for small and medium-size businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Xero, the global small business platform, to bring a full suite of back-office services to Xero’s customers in the agricultural industry – and the accountants who work with them.

Now U.S.-based farms and ranches that use Xero will have access to payroll, HR and benefits that meet all their needs, including automated filing of Form 943 and payroll processing for H-2A visa workers. The integration also aims to simplify bookkeeping for Xero customers in the agriculture industry by giving them the ability to combine all of their finances in Xero, plus the flexibility to track payroll expenses by department, pay type or categories.

“It’s our mission to make payroll easy for every small business,” says Mark McKee, president and COO of OnPay. “Certain types of businesses – like farms, restaurants and nonprofits – face unique payroll and HR challenges that many other providers can’t really accommodate. We’re excited to help more businesses and their accountants finally take advantage of everything Xero and OnPay can do together.”

This relationship builds upon the two companies’ previous partnership with Magnify agriculture management software offered by Farm Credit Services of America. The arrangement helps farms and ranches improve profitability and decision-making through a real-time view of their operation’s overall financial health.

This strengthened partnership will help agriculture businesses and their accountants save time and limit errors by automatically syncing financial information. OnPay also offers a guarantee that payroll taxes will be processed, filed and paid accurately.

“We believe OnPay provides the flexible payroll functionality farms and ranches, and their accountants, need,” says Tanner Hoffman, general manager, verticals for Xero Americas. “Collaboration with OnPay is aimed at creating seamless payroll, HR and benefits services, along with providing custom solutions and personal service from OnPay when customers need it. This gives them access to solutions unique to the needs of their agriculture business so they can operate more efficiently, plan ahead and thrive.”

Learn more about OnPay and this partnership at www.onpay.com.

About OnPay
OnPay sets a new standard by making payroll, HR and benefits easy, affordable and mistake-free. OnPay launched in 2009 as the subsidiary of a traditional payroll company. The team’s deep history with payroll helps OnPay deliver an approachable solution that accommodates companies in every industry, as well as accountants and bookkeepers. PC Magazine gave OnPay an “excellent” rating, and the company has earned five-out-of-five-star ratings for its payroll solution on Capterra, receiving awards for ease of use and best customer service. Learn more at OnPay.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing, Inc. for OnPay
vlabrosse@accountingedgemarketing.com
651.552.7753

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
